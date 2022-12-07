Four GI-Tagged Products Of Nagaland To Pick Up When You Are There Next

Nagaland, bestowed with unparalleled natural beauty, also called the Switzerland of the East, has been a magnet for those intrigued by its landscape and culture. Much is unique in this land of rolling hills, from flora and fauna to the histories and cultures of the 17 tribes who inhabit it. Protecting and preserving the exceptional variety that belongs to Nagaland are the Geographical Identity tags, which the government has granted to four of its products, the Naga Mircha, Naga Tree Tomato, Naga Sweet Cucumber, and the Chakhesang shawl. The GI tags have alleviated the adverse financial effects on the native or first-growers/creators, who were finding it difficult to prove that their product is authentic.

Naga Mircha

Small, red, and incredibly hot, the Naga mircha is held in great esteem by the Naga people. It is consumed either fresh or dried by the locals, and has been part of not only the cuisine of Nagaland, but it is also used as a pesticide, and as a deterrent for wild animals. A delicate crop, the Naga mircha needs the soil and weather conditions to be just right to flower and fruit, which Nagaland is ideal for. Considered a variant of the bhut jolokia chilli of Assam, the Naga mircha is also one of the hottest chillies in world and comes in at 10,00,000 SHUs on the Scoville scale for pungency.

Naga Tree Tomato

Sei Bangenuo or the Naga tree tomato looks like the tomato but is found on fast-growing trees five metres tall. Also known as tamarillo, the Naga tree tomato has always been part of the traditional Naga cuisine. The fruit bears an egg-like shape and has varied colouring ranging from green when unripe to yellow, red, and purple when ripe. It has a spicy fragrance. A tree can produce up to 20 kg of fruit annually and continue to do so for 12 years. The Naga tree tomato grows in abundance in the districts of Kohima, Longleng, Dimapur, Wokha, Kiphire, Mon, Tuensang, Phek, and Zunheboto

Nagaland Sweet Cucumber

One of the most critical component crops in jhum cultivation, the Nagaland sweet cucumber, is grown organically. The sweet-tasting variety is high in potassium and moisture and ideal for hydrating after strenuous activity. Cultivated as a Kharif crop from April to May, this cash crop is grown along with paddy, and Nagaland has the fifth-highest cucumber cultivation in the area. Recently, the off-season crop of the Nagaland sweet cucumber from the Mokokchung district has gained favour with farmers and consumers alike. The Konyak tribe has even devised a method to grow the cucumber all year round.

Chakhesang shawl

Woven since time immemorial, the Chakhesang Rira and Rura shawls have distinctive patterns, primarily in red, black, and white wool. The gender-specific shawls have deep-rooted meaning, with the Rira for men and the Rura for women. The application for the GI tag for the Chakhesang shawl was filed by the Chakhesang Women Welfare Society (CWWS), which was formed in 1976. The CWWS revived the traditional weaving process, processing natural fibres and dying. The tribe is comprised of the peoples of the Chokri, Kheza, and Sangtam tribes; hence Cha-khe-sang, also includes various other tribes such as the Poumai, Sumi, Pochuri, and Rengma. While the Sangtam people are no longer part of the Chakhesang, the name remains.