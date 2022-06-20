Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Wins The Best Regional Airport Award In South Asia

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport bags the best regional airport in India and South Asia at the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. The award is handed out based on customer surveys which take place globally. Customers vote every year based on the services provided by various airports across the globe.

According to the official release, from check-in to arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, to departures at the gates, the survey evaluates consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors. The event is looked at with great reverence as prominent people like CEOs, presidents, senior management from airports from different nations, take part. The year’s ceremony was held in Paris.

Hari K Marar, MD & CEO of airport operator of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said,” It brings us enormous joy in accepting the award as the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia...The awards that we receive year on year is an acknowledgement that we continue to get this right.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said,” The last two years have been extremely difficult for airports worldwide having to cope with the many restrictions of COVID-19 and the severe drop in travel demand. With air travel quickly returning to a more normal level, the challenge to deliver the highest standards is being well met here at Bangalore International Airport.”