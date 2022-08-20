Bengaluru’s Futurist Airport City Will Be Ready By 2025

Bengaluru is all set to have its first one-of-a-kind, a multi-billion-dollar smart city at the beginning of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The 463 acres of land will host entertainment as well as business worlds, along with different other worlds. This futuristic Bengaluru Airport City will open its first phase in 2025.

As per media reports, Rao Munukutla, Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Airport City Ltd, a subsidiary of KIA operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said that by 2025, different aspects of the Airport City, like the concert area, Retail, Dining and Entertainment (RDE) Village, business park, and 775 rooms in a combo hotel (managed by Ginger Vivanta), will be completed. New assets will soon be launched and used every two years.

The Singapore Airport Terminal Services Ltd (SATS) Central Kitchen will serve ready-to-eat 1.7 lakh meals per day. SATS in connection with the RDE Village will be launched soon. By 2025, central kitchens and lush parks will also be completed. The park will comprise business parks and technology hubs. They are planning to complete most of Airport City within 15 to 20 years.

The smart city will be well equipped with technology and its many advancements. These will include advanced electronic manufacturing robots, artificial intelligence, space technology, quantum computing, 3D printing, digital content, chip design, online games, online education classes, and more. A focus on agricultural technology has also been planned.

According to media reports, he stated that visitors and employees will be able to travel by metro and other modes of transportation because they will all be well connected to the smart city. Along with this, the Airport City will serve as a model to be looked at while developing hubs like terminals, roadways, metros, suburban rails, and hyperloop connectivity, which has been proposed. The city can house a crowd of 10,000 and is well equipped.

Technical collaboration with Live Nation USA will soon become one of the most famous attractions.

According to media reports, Munukutla said that the RDE Village will be constructed with the vision of creating a destination that will focus on the community, culture, and environment, be human-centric and more. It will be an innovation as well as incorporate sustainable features.

The construction of this marvellous beauty was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic.