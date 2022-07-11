After A Deadly Hurricane Ravaged New Orleans, The Backstreet Cultural Museum Reopens

The Backstreet Cultural Museum which celebrates New Orleans’ African American parading culture, has finally reopened. The museum was going through repair due to the damages done by Hurricane Ida. The new museum site is located blocks away in the city’s Treme neighbourhood, as per the reports. Individual donations and the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund helped in setting up the site. The new museum will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

The new museum will now be located at a smaller location. The museum will be rotated after every few months. It is situated at a former bar. All the items will not be on display altogether at once, quips Dominique Dilling-Francis, President of the museum’s board and the founder’s daughter, as per the reports.

The vibrant and exuberant culture and tradition are documented in the museum via photos, videos and paper. The collection of artifacts also includes regalia by Mardi Gras Indians. An extravagant beaded costumes designed by African Americans. Along with this, Memorabilia from baby dolls is also showcased. It is a group of women who parade and dance in ruffled dresses. Skull and Bones Gang, a black sweatsuit painted with white skeletons wakes up the neighbourhood on Fat Tuesday with a strong message that reads - everyone dies and should first have a loving and productive life.

However, nature has its own way. Even though the former site is covered with a tarp on the roof, humidity might eventually ruin the collection. Despite having widow air condition units installed at the place, there are chances for permanent damage to take place. The volunteers and Dilling-Francis have dried and boxed every piece of art.

The original building, a former funeral home, had holes on the roof and water kept pouring in due to the hurricane. It was a powerful Category 4 hurricane which hit parts of Louisiana and Mississippi after 16 years on the same date Hurricane Katrina had occurred.