Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

After A Deadly Hurricane Ravaged New Orleans, The Backstreet Cultural Museum Reopens

The museum was going through repair due to the damages done by Hurricane Ida

The new museum site is located blocks away in the city’s Treme neighbourhood
The new museum site is located blocks away in the city’s Treme neighbourhood Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 11:18 am

The Backstreet Cultural Museum which celebrates New Orleans’ African American parading culture, has finally reopened. The museum was going through repair due to the damages done by Hurricane Ida. The new museum site is located blocks away in the city’s Treme neighbourhood, as per the reports. Individual donations and the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund helped in setting up the site. The new museum will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

The new museum will now be located at a smaller location. The museum will be rotated after every few months. It is situated at a former bar. All the items will not be on display altogether at once, quips Dominique Dilling-Francis, President of the museum’s board and the founder’s daughter, as per the reports.

The vibrant and exuberant culture and tradition are documented in the museum via photos, videos and paper. The collection of artifacts also includes regalia by Mardi Gras Indians. An extravagant beaded costumes designed by African Americans. Along with this, Memorabilia from baby dolls is also showcased. It is a group of women who parade and dance in ruffled dresses. Skull and Bones Gang, a black sweatsuit painted with white skeletons wakes up the neighbourhood on Fat Tuesday with a strong message that reads - everyone dies and should first have a loving and productive life.

Related stories

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Increases The Price Of Entry Tickets, Becomes The Most Expensive Museum In New York

Anthony Museum: Do Not Miss This Women's Rights Movement Site In New York

Denmark’s New Museum Narrates Stories Of Refugees

However, nature has its own way. Even though the former site is covered with a tarp on the roof, humidity might eventually ruin the collection. Despite having widow air condition units installed at the place, there are chances for permanent damage to take place. The volunteers and Dilling-Francis have dried and boxed every piece of art.

The original building, a former funeral home, had holes on the roof and water kept pouring in due to the hurricane. It was a powerful Category 4 hurricane which hit parts of Louisiana and Mississippi after 16 years on the same date Hurricane Katrina had occurred.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Museums Sharad Hurricane Ida USA Museum Culture
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win