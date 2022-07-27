A Star, 20 Times Hotter Than The Sun, Might Hit The Milky Way Galaxy Soon

One of the most famous and oddest stars in the sky, Zeta Ophiuchi, is on its way to hit the Milky Way Galaxy with fierce force. It is located 440 light-years from Earth in the equatorial constellation of Ophiuchus. This star is unlike any other star, it is rigorous and fierce. If it hits the earth, it can lead to a lot of chaos and disruption.

The velocity of this star is around 30 to 40 kilometer per second and it is not the kind of star to swish through space. It is a full-sequence star with hydrogen and helium in the core. It is an O-type star and glows 20 times more than the Sun. The star has intense heat which leads to the glowing blue.

Such stars live a brief life and are not very common in the Milky Way galaxy. However, it is now being seen strolling across the space, all alone. Such stars usually have brief lives. Even though Zeta Ophiuchi is halfway through space, the lifespan for such stars is just an 8-million-year sequence.

This has led to several scientists believing that Zeta Ophiuchi was thrown by the supernova explosion of a binary companion star. According to reports, a pulsar is also meandering in space and might have come in the path of Zeta Ophiuchi, about a million years ago. Thus, making pulsar, the supernova which sent both the stars flying.

These stars are not common in the Milky Way. But, they are born and spend their lives in groups called associations.

The scientists have called for speculation and various research is right now being done. However, scientists are trying to under the environment of this strange star and its surroundings. Further simulations will throw a light on the process and shed light on the disruption it might create.