Tourism Spotlight

Uttarakhand Tourism Launches Mount Kailash Darshan From Indian Soil

Uttarakhand Tourism conducted the first successful trip including Darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat from Indian soil. The darshan of Mount Kailash was done from Old Lipulekh Peak from where the pilgrims could pay homage to their revered deity from Indian soil.

Mount Kailash Darshan From Indian Soil
Uttarakhand Tourism Launches Mount Kailash Darshan From Indian Soil
info_icon

  • First batch of pilgrims pays respect to Mount Kailash from Indian soil.

  • Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) introduces 4 Nights/5 Days package.

  • Helicopter rides from Pithoragarh to Gunji and back.

  • Darshan of Adi Kailash and Om Parwat included in the package

  • First batch of pilgrims included pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab 

According to holy scriptures, there are five abodes of Lord Shiva, out of which three – Kinnaur Kailash, Mani Mahesh and Shrikhand Mahadev are in Himachal Pradesh, Adi Kailash is in Uttarakhand and Mount Kailash is located in Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

After the cessation of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2020, Shiva devotees have been waiting for an alternative to the Darshan of Mount Kailash. This has now been made possible, with the efforts of Govt. of Uttarakhand, ITBP and Border Roads Organisation.

Uttarakhand Tourism conducted the first successful trip including Darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat from Indian soil. The darshan of Mount Kailash was done from Old Lipulekh Peak from where the pilgrims could pay homage to their revered deity from Indian soil.

The first batch of pilgrims started on Gandhi Jayanti, 02nd October 2024 and witnessed the majestic Mount Kailash on 03rd October from Old Lipulekh Peak along with Om Parvat. The point from Mount Kailash is clearly visible was discovered a few months ago by a team of officials from Uttarakhand Tourism, BRO and ITBP after which necessary preparations were made by the Uttarakhand Tourism department to start a package tour covering darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat all from Indian soil.

The pilgrims will visit Adi Kailash from Gunji Pithoragarh on 04th October 2024 before returning to Pithoragarh.

The package includes helicopter tickets from Pithoragarh to Gunji and back with accommodation at KMVN or homestays.

Sh. Neeraj Manohar Lal Chowksey and Smt. Mohini Neeraj Chowksey from Bhopal, who were part of the first batch of pilgrims were overwhelmed at the sight of the abode of their deity. Sh. Neeraj Chowksey expressed his gratitude towards the Govt. for opening of this route and said that will become a boon for Shiva devotees from all across the globe.

Sh. Amandeep Kumar Jindal from Chandigarh thanked his good fortune and said that due to clear weather they could get very clear darshan of Mount Kailash from Old Lipulekh.

CM, Sh. Pushkar Singh Dhami mentioned that the opening of darshan of Mount Kailash from Indian soil reflects the commitment of the govt. and congratulated all departments associated with the project.

He further mentioned that now Shiva devotees need not wait for their turn to visit the Kailash Manasarover Yatra and can pay their respects from Indian Territory.

Tourism Minister, Sh. Satpal Maharaj hailed this discovery and successful conduct of the first trip as a historic event for Shiva devotees and mentioned that the Govt. of Uttarakhand is committed towards providing the pilgrims a unique and memorable experience.

The 4 nights/5 days package costs Rs. 80,000 per tourist including GST and bookings can be made on Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam website – kmvn.ins

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav Falls After Giving Blazing Start; IND - 65/2 (5.3 Overs)
  2. West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: WI-W Limit Scots To 99-Run Total (SCO-W 99/8 In 20 Overs)
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: Debutant Mayank Yadav Claims Maiden International Wicket In Gwalior - Watch
  4. India Vs Pakistan Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Beat PAK-W By 6 Wickets, Harmanpreet Kaur Faces Injury
  5. West Indies Vs Scotland Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: SCO-W Bat First - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. Ross County 1-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Kuhn Late Show Keeps Rodgers' Side Perfect
  2. Girona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao, La Liga: Cristhian Stuani Nets Dramatic 99th-Minute Penalty To Secure Victory
  3. Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Signs New Deal To Stay Until June 2026 After Injury
  4. Juventus 1-1 Cagliari, Serie A: Late Razvan Marin Penalty Denies 10-Man Old Lady
  5. Manchester City 2-0 West Ham, WSL: Lauren Hemp Scores 50th Goal In Routine Win
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  2. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  3. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  4. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Relieved To Pass Alex Michelsen Test
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details
  2. Sonam Wangchuk Launches Hunger Strike At Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denied at Jantar Mantar
  3. 5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt
  4. Day In Pics: October 06, 2024
  5. Haryana Elections 2024: Youth Demand Jobs, Education, End to Caste Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Another Mass Shooting In Israel, 1 Dead & 8 Injured In Beersheba; Attacker Killed
  3. After One Year Of War, Gaza Faces The Challenge Of Clearing Tons Of Rubble
  4. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
  5. In Photos: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'