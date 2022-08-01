Monday, Aug 01, 2022
ZIM Vs BAN, 2nd T20: Mosaddek Hossain’s 5/20 Helps Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Seven Wickets

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets to level the T20 series on Sunday. Mosaddek Hossain took 5/20 for Bangladesh.

Mosaddek Hossain took his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s for Bangladesh. ICC

01 Aug 2022

Mosaddek Hossain took five top-order wickets to help restrict Zimbabwe to 135-8 before opener Litton Das belted 56 from 33 deliveries to usher Bangladesh to a series-levelling seven-wicket win on Sunday in the second T20 in Harare. (More Cricket News)

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat but was in trouble early when Mosaddek took a wicket with the first delivery of the match and another with the sixth. Mosaddek picked up his third wicket and the hosts slipped to 6-3 midway through the third over when he had Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine caught at slip after mis-timing an attempted reverse sweep.

The right-arm offspinner added the wickets of Sean Williams, caught and bowled, and Milton Shumba as Zimbabwe slumped to 31-5 in the seventh over. Mosaddek returned 5-20 from his four overs.

Sikandar Raza scored 62 from 53 deliveries and Ryan Burl posted 32 from 31 to bolster Zimbabwe's innings. In reply, Bangladesh reached 136-3 in 17.3 overs, with Das sharing a 37-run opening stand with Munim Shahriar (7) and 41 for the second wicket with Anamul Haque before he was trapped lbw by Williams.

Afif Hossain (30) and Najmul Shanto (19) combined in an unbeaten 55-run fourth-wicket stand to secure the win to level the three-match series after Zimbabwe won the opener by 17 runs. The deciding third T20 will be held Tuesday in Harare.  

