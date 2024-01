Xavi Hernandez won't continue as Barcelona's coach after this season, saying he can't get the team out of a slump.

Xavi announced his decision on Saturday, minutes after Barcelona lost to Villarreal 5-3 in the Spanish league, leaving it 10 points adrift of leader Real Madrid. (More Football News)

"I would like to announce that on June 30 I will cease being the coach of Barça," Xavi said.