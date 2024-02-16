WFI President Sanjay Singh on Friday assured that the protesting wrestlers' trio of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik would not face any discrimination and he would personally approach them for appearance in the Olympic Qualifiers trials, which will be held in Maharashtra. (More Sports News)

World governing body UWW had lifted the provisional suspension imposed on the WFI with a rider that no wrestler should face discrimination.