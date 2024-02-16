Sports

Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian Women's Team Confirm Historic First Medal

Assured of a medal, India will now face the winner of the other quarter-final between top seed Japan and China

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 16, 2024

India's PV Sindhu in action against Lo Sin Yan Happy. Photo: BAI
Indian women's badminton team were confirmed their first ever medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships on Friday when they secured a 3-0 victory over Hong Kong in the quarter-final clash at Shah Alam, Malaysia. (More Badminton News)

India, who had upset China on Tuesday to top Group W, capitalised on a favourable quarter-final draw with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu once again leading the charge.

PV Sindhu secured the first win of the tie for India as she beat Lo Sin Yan Happy 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 to give them the momentum in the coming games. Then, the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto blazed to a 21-10, 21-14 victory against Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam to hand the tie in India's favour.

Ashmita Chaliha then wrapped up the quarterfinal encounter with a 21-12, 21-13 win over Yeung Sum Yee.

Assured of a medal, India will now face the winner of the other quarter-final between top seed Japan and China.

The Indian men’s team will take on Japan in their quarter-final clash later in the day.

Results (quarterfinals):

Women: India bt Hong Kong 3-0 (PV Sindhu bt Lo Sin Yan Happy 21-7, 16-21, 21-12; Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa bt Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam 21-10, 21-14; Ashmita Chaliha bt Yeung Sum Yee 21-12, 21-13)

