Indian women's badminton team were confirmed their first ever medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships on Friday when they secured a 3-0 victory over Hong Kong in the quarter-final clash at Shah Alam, Malaysia.

India, who had upset China on Tuesday to top Group W, capitalised on a favourable quarter-final draw with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu once again leading the charge.