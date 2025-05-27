Sports Highlights, May 27: Prannoy Wins 1st Round At Singapore Open; Euro 2022 Winner Earps Announces ENG Retirement

Sports News Today Highlights: Follow the latest scores and updates from various sporting arenas across the world in our daily blog on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Here are the highlights of today's sports news and events. Minnesota Timberwolves lost to Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their NBA Conference Finals series. French Open got underway with third day as Novak Djokovic takes on Mackenzie Mcdonald in opening round. Follow scores and updates from the sports world on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
Sports News Today Live, May 27: Good Morning!

Greetings a big welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday. We will bring to you the latest news and updates from the sports world in this one-stop shop.

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Shohei Ohtani Stars For The Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer for the second straight game as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-2. It was Ohtani’s fifth leadoff homer this season and 17th since arriving in the majors from Japan in 2018. It is the first time he has had 19 home runs in the majors before June 1. (AP)

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Liverpool Road Rage News

UK PM Sir Keir Starmer has released a statement after a car ploughed through Liverpool fans in the city on Monday. UK PM praised the remarkable 'bravery' from the police and emergency services that helped the citizens in this tough time.

"Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror," he added.

"The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times. Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool."

Sports News Today Live, May 27: MUFC Stars To Visit India - Report

According to a report by The Athletic, three Manchester United players, namely being Andre Onana, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot, will travel to India for a commercial appearance as part of a commercial commitment.

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Famed Sherpa Guide Climbs Mount Everest For Record Time

Famed Sherpa guide Kami Rita reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 31st time Tuesday, breaking his own record for the most climbs to the top of the world's highest mountain.

Before heading to the mountain, Kami Rita had told The Associated Press he would try to climb to the top for the 31st or even possibly 32nd time. He made two successful climbs last year.

(AP)

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Minnesota Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a steely performance befitting the NBA MVP, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped back from a 42-point loss by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in Game 4 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. (AP)

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Liverpool Premier League Trophy Parade Accident - No Act Of Terrorism Involved, Say UK Police

A 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city’s Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people as shouts of joy turned into shrieks of terror.

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of leaving Al-Nassr? Well, going by his tweet on X, the former Man United and Real Madrid forward has posted a cryptic post stating "this chapter is over".

Sports News Today Live, May 27: GT Captaincy Different To Test Team - Anil Kumble On Shubman Gill

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble on Monday said captaining the Indian cricket team is different from leading in franchise cricket but Shubman Gill is “capable” of “figuring it out” as he gears up to take charge of the Test side.

“There are all capable, you have seen that with the kind of cricket that they play and the brand of cricket that they play,” Kumble said during a chat featuring Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden and Robin Uthappa at an Australian Summer of Cricket 2025-26 event. (PTI)

Sports News Today Live, May 27: LFC Legend Kenny Dalglish Sends His Thoughts To The Victims Car Crash

Liverpool FC club legend Kenny Dalglish, was "shocked, horrified and deeply saddened" by the incident at the end of the parade.

"Your Liverpool family are behind you," Dalglish said in the BBC.

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Roland-Garros Day 3 Schedule

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [31] Sofia Kenin (USA) vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [2] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

Men’s Singles - [6] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Men’s Singles - Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Hugo Dellien (BOL) - Not before 11:45PM IST


Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Women’s Singles - [6] Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [3] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Learner Tien (USA)

Women’s Singles - [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Anca Todoni (ROU)

Men’s Singles - [5] Jack Draper (GBR) vs Mattia Bellucci (ITA)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Men’s Singles - [11] Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie (GBR) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [25] Magdalena Frech (POL) vs Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Men’s Singles - [Q] Clement Tabur (FRA) vs Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Women’s Singles - [14] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Alycia Parks (USA)

Court 14

Men’s Singles - [9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs Laslo Djere (SRB) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [19] Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Women’s Singles - [24] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs [WC] Lois Boisson (FRA)

Women’s Singles - [30] Anna Kalinskaya vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Court 7

Women’s Singles - [23] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Hailey Baptiste (USA) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [WC] Chloe Paquet (FRA) vs [Q] Tereza Valentova (CZE)

Men’s Singles - [17] Andrey Rublev vs [Q] Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Men’s Singles - [30] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)

Court 6

Women’s Singles - Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) vs Victoria Azarenka - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [16] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs [Q] Ethan Quinn (USA)

Women’s Singles - [Q] Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) vs Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Men’s Singles - [29] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Court 8

Men’s Singles - Jesper de Jong (NED) vs Francesco Passaro (ITA)

Men’s Singles - [LL] Marin Cilic (CRO) vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Women’s Singles - [Q] Joanna Garland (TPE) vs Katie Volynets (USA)

Court 9

Men’s Singles - [LL] Federico Agustin Gomez (ARG) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Suzan Lamens (NED) vs Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

Women’s Singles - Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Erika Andreeva

Court 12

Women’s Singles - [Q] Oksana Selekhmeteva vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs James Duckworth (AUS)

Men’s Singles - [Q] Maximilian Marterer (GER) vs Adam Walton (AUS)

Women’s Singles - [Q] Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) vs Ann Li (USA)

Court 13

Men’s Singles - [LL] Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Elina Avanesyan (ARM) vs Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Men’s Singles - [WC] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Women’s Singles - [32] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs [Q] Solana Sierra (ARG)

Court 5

Women’s Singles - [Q] Nao Hibino (JPN) vs Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) - 2:30PM IST

Sports News Today Live, May 27: PV Sindhu Wins Opening Match At Singapore Badminton Open 2025

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Werder Bremen Fire Coach

 Werder Bremen have fired coach Ole Werner on Tuesday after he indicated the day before he would not be extending his contract next year.

“Since we need continuity and clarity for the position of head coach in the future, we have decided to let Ole go,” Bremen’s managing director for sport Clemens Fritz said.

Sports News Today Live, May 27: New Zealand - Teenager Dies Imitating A Sport Trend From Social Media

A 19-year-old New Zealand man has died after imitating with friends a new tackling game trending on social media in which competitors run at each other and collide while wearing no protective equipment.

Police confirmed Ryan Satterthwaite suffered a head injury on Sunday while playing a backyard game with friends in the North Island city of Palmerston North. He died on Monday as a result of his injuries. (AP)

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Nepal Vows To Keep Himalayas Safe And Clean

Nepal’s government said on Tuesday it has a “duty to protect” the Himalayas from the risks presented by climate change and the growing numbers of climbers attempting to scale the region’s summits, especially Everest.

Sports News Today Live, May 27: HS Prannoy Wins

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has won his opening round game against R. Gemke. Prannoy won 19-21, 21-16, 21-14.

Sports News Today Live, May 27: Goodbye!

That's all from us here! Untill then it's goodbye!

