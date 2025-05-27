Sports News Today Live, May 27: Good Morning!
Shohei Ohtani Stars For The Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer for the second straight game as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-2. It was Ohtani’s fifth leadoff homer this season and 17th since arriving in the majors from Japan in 2018. It is the first time he has had 19 home runs in the majors before June 1. (AP)
Liverpool Road Rage News
UK PM Sir Keir Starmer has released a statement after a car ploughed through Liverpool fans in the city on Monday. UK PM praised the remarkable 'bravery' from the police and emergency services that helped the citizens in this tough time.
"Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror," he added.
"The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times. Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool."
MUFC Stars To Visit India - Report
According to a report by The Athletic, three Manchester United players, namely being Andre Onana, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot, will travel to India for a commercial appearance as part of a commercial commitment.
Famed Sherpa Guide Climbs Mount Everest For Record Time
Famed Sherpa guide Kami Rita reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 31st time Tuesday, breaking his own record for the most climbs to the top of the world's highest mountain.
Before heading to the mountain, Kami Rita had told The Associated Press he would try to climb to the top for the 31st or even possibly 32nd time. He made two successful climbs last year.
(AP)
Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Minnesota Timberwolves
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a steely performance befitting the NBA MVP, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped back from a 42-point loss by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in Game 4 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. (AP)
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Parade Accident - No Act Of Terrorism Involved, Say UK Police
A 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city’s Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people as shouts of joy turned into shrieks of terror.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr?
Is Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of leaving Al-Nassr? Well, going by his tweet on X, the former Man United and Real Madrid forward has posted a cryptic post stating "this chapter is over".
GT Captaincy Different To Test Team - Anil Kumble On Shubman Gill
Legendary spinner Anil Kumble on Monday said captaining the Indian cricket team is different from leading in franchise cricket but Shubman Gill is “capable” of “figuring it out” as he gears up to take charge of the Test side.
“There are all capable, you have seen that with the kind of cricket that they play and the brand of cricket that they play,” Kumble said during a chat featuring Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden and Robin Uthappa at an Australian Summer of Cricket 2025-26 event. (PTI)
LFC Legend Kenny Dalglish Sends His Thoughts To The Victims Car Crash
Liverpool FC club legend Kenny Dalglish, was "shocked, horrified and deeply saddened" by the incident at the end of the parade.
"Your Liverpool family are behind you," Dalglish said in the BBC.
Roland-Garros Day 3 Schedule
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [31] Sofia Kenin (USA) vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [2] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Olivia Gadecki (AUS)
Men’s Singles - [6] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
Men’s Singles - Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Hugo Dellien (BOL) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Women’s Singles - [6] Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [3] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Learner Tien (USA)
Women’s Singles - [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Anca Todoni (ROU)
Men’s Singles - [5] Jack Draper (GBR) vs Mattia Bellucci (ITA)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Men’s Singles - [11] Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie (GBR) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [25] Magdalena Frech (POL) vs Ons Jabeur (TUN)
Men’s Singles - [Q] Clement Tabur (FRA) vs Corentin Moutet (FRA)
Women’s Singles - [14] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Alycia Parks (USA)
Court 14
Men’s Singles - [9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs Laslo Djere (SRB) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [19] Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA)
Women’s Singles - [24] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs [WC] Lois Boisson (FRA)
Women’s Singles - [30] Anna Kalinskaya vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
Court 7
Women’s Singles - [23] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Hailey Baptiste (USA) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [WC] Chloe Paquet (FRA) vs [Q] Tereza Valentova (CZE)
Men’s Singles - [17] Andrey Rublev vs [Q] Lloyd Harris (RSA)
Men’s Singles - [30] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)
Court 6
Women’s Singles - Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) vs Victoria Azarenka - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [16] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs [Q] Ethan Quinn (USA)
Women’s Singles - [Q] Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) vs Maria Sakkari (GRE)
Men’s Singles - [29] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
Court 8
Men’s Singles - Jesper de Jong (NED) vs Francesco Passaro (ITA)
Men’s Singles - [LL] Marin Cilic (CRO) vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA)
Women’s Singles - [Q] Joanna Garland (TPE) vs Katie Volynets (USA)
Court 9
Men’s Singles - [LL] Federico Agustin Gomez (ARG) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - Suzan Lamens (NED) vs Ashlyn Krueger (USA)
Women’s Singles - Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Erika Andreeva
Court 12
Women’s Singles - [Q] Oksana Selekhmeteva vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs James Duckworth (AUS)
Men’s Singles - [Q] Maximilian Marterer (GER) vs Adam Walton (AUS)
Women’s Singles - [Q] Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) vs Ann Li (USA)
Court 13
Men’s Singles - [LL] Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - Elina Avanesyan (ARM) vs Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)
Men’s Singles - [WC] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)
Women’s Singles - [32] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs [Q] Solana Sierra (ARG)
Court 5
Women’s Singles - [Q] Nao Hibino (JPN) vs Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) - 2:30PM IST
PV Sindhu Wins Opening Match At Singapore Badminton Open 2025
Werder Bremen Fire Coach
Werder Bremen have fired coach Ole Werner on Tuesday after he indicated the day before he would not be extending his contract next year.
“Since we need continuity and clarity for the position of head coach in the future, we have decided to let Ole go,” Bremen’s managing director for sport Clemens Fritz said.
New Zealand - Teenager Dies Imitating A Sport Trend From Social Media
A 19-year-old New Zealand man has died after imitating with friends a new tackling game trending on social media in which competitors run at each other and collide while wearing no protective equipment.
Police confirmed Ryan Satterthwaite suffered a head injury on Sunday while playing a backyard game with friends in the North Island city of Palmerston North. He died on Monday as a result of his injuries. (AP)
Nepal Vows To Keep Himalayas Safe And Clean
Nepal’s government said on Tuesday it has a “duty to protect” the Himalayas from the risks presented by climate change and the growing numbers of climbers attempting to scale the region’s summits, especially Everest.
HS Prannoy Wins
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has won his opening round game against R. Gemke. Prannoy won 19-21, 21-16, 21-14.
