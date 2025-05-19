Sports, May 19 Highlights: Scottie Scheffler Wins PGA Championship; KKR, RCB Sign Replacements

Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Good Morning!
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Inter Miami CF Beaten Yet Again
Luis Muriel scored a goal just before halftime, Marco Pasalić added a goal early in the second half and Orlando City beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Sunday night in the Florida Derby to extend its unbeaten streak to 11 consecutive games.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Scottie Scheffler Wins PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler held off the rejuvenated Jon Rahm to convert his 54-hole lead into a maiden US PGA Championship title and lift his third major title. Scheffler has compiled more PGA Tour titles quicker than anyone this side of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus since 1950.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Racial Slurs Hurled During WNBA Game
The WNBA is investigating racial comments directed toward Angel Reese by fans during the Chicago Sky’s loss to Caitlin Clark and the Fever at Indiana on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in a statement. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”
(AP)
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: NEP-W vs UAE-W
Nepal women's captain Indu Barma has won the toss and elected to bowl against UAE-W in their Super Three match at the ICC Womens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: All-Star NASCAR Race
Christopher Bell cruised past Joey Logano with nine laps remaining and to clinch victory in an action-packed NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday night. In a slam-bang affair that set a record for lead changes, Bell won by 0.829 seconds over Logano to earn his first All-Star Race victory. Ross Chastain finished third, followed by Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: IPL Playoffs Scenario
Gujarat Titans's crushing win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday sealed a play-off spot for not only the Shubman Gill-led side but also for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
GT are now at the top of the table with nine wins and three losses in 12 matches. RCB and PBKS are a point behind GT with eight wins, three losses and one no result. The three teams are ensured a finish in top four now even if they all lose their their remaining two games.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record
Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer etched his name in Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore by becoming the first captain to guide three different franchises into the tournament's Playoffs.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: England Test captain Ben Stokes Shocking Revelation
England Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed that he gave up alcohol at the beginning of the year as part of his commitment to aiding his recovery from a left hamstring injury. The 33-year-old underwent surgery in December after sustaining the tear during the third Test against New Zealand and was expected to be sidelined for at least three months.
Despite the initial timeline, Stokes has yet to return to action for Durham in the County Championship, with his focus firmly on regaining full fitness through lifestyle changes and disciplined rehabilitation.
"After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it and after the initial adrenaline had stopped I was thinking, 'How has this happened?'" Stokes told the Untapped podcast, hosted by Spencer Matthews.
"[I thought] 'We did have a bit of a drink four or five nights ago, could that have played a part?' It wouldn't have helped.
"Then I was like 'OK, I need to start changing what I do."
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Kelo India Beach Games
After wrapping up a 12-day Youth Games stint in Patna, the Khelo India movement now shifts to the scenic Ghoghla Beach in Diu for its first-ever official Beach Games under the initiative, beginning Monday, May 19.
Over 1,000 male and female athletes from 36 States and Union Territories are set to compete across six medal events—beach soccer, beach volleyball, sepak takraw, beach kabaddi, pencak silat, and open water swimming—while tug of war and Mallakhamb will feature as demonstration sports.
Although Diu hosted a similar event last year under the local UT administration, this marks the debut of the Beach Games as part of the national Khelo India framework, with Madhya Pradesh having won the previous edition.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: KKR, RCB sign replacements
Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pick player replacements
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Shivam Shukla as a replacement for Rovman Powell for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The West Indian all-rounder needs a surgical intervention of his tonsils. Shukla - a leg-spinner - plays for Madhya Pradesh in Domestic Cricket and will join KKR for INR 30 Lakh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), meanwhile, have picked Blessing Muzarabani as replacement for Lungisani Ngidi, who will leave to join South Africa for national duties. The replacement will be effective from May 26, 2025.
Muzarabani - the Zimbabwe pacer - has so far played 70 T20Is and has picked 78 wickets from the same. Additionally, he has also represented Zimbabwe in 12 Tests and 55 ODIs. He will join RCB for INR 75 Lakh.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Ricky Ponting Lauds Nehal Wadhera
Expressing his happiness with the batting unit, who put 219/5 on the board for the Royals to chase, Ponting specifically praised Nehal Wadhera for his brilliant performance, scoring 70 runs off just 37 balls last night.
“What you did was manage to put pressure back on them straight away. You have to do that in this format, right? You had a great partnership with Shreyas. I actually said to him at one of the timeouts that because you're so good, you can find a way to score runs, be out there in a partnership, and you ended up putting on 67 off 44 balls,” the Head Coach said.
“Shashank, awesome again. Every time you have been confronted with something in the tournament, you have found a way to get it done,” he added while praising Shashank Singh for his unbeaten knock of 59 runs
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Yusuf Pathan Declines 'Operation Sindoor' All-Party Meeting
Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan has declined to participate in Centre's foreign outreach programme 'Operation Sindoor'. Pathan was amongst the all-party parliamentary delegation chosen by the Indian government which will visit at least 30 countries.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Lineker To Exit BBC After Final Match Of The Day
Gary Lineker is expected to leave the BBC after presenting his final Match of the Day next weekend, with an official announcement due Monday. The 64-year-old will reportedly no longer front BBC’s World Cup 2026 coverage either. His departure follows controversy over a social media post containing antisemitic imagery, for which he apologised. BBC bosses are understood to have found his position untenable, despite Lineker’s past claims the corporation had already been nudging him out.
Sports LIVE Today, May 19: Race For Champions League Qualification
Five teams remain in the hunt for the final three places:
Newcastle United
Chelsea
Aston Villa
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
