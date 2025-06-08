June 8 Sports Highlights: An Se Young Wins Indonesia Open; Pataudi Trophy To Be Renamed Anderson-Tendulkar

Sports News Live Today, June 8: Super Sunday Awaits Us
Super Sunday as we bring you all the updates from French Open 2025, men's singles final, cricket, football and much more, right here
Sports News Live Today, June 8: Sinner Vs Alcaraz Again!
The World No.1 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns at the French Open 2025 men's singles final after knocking out Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals, respectively. Ahead of the title clash, the Italian says his rivalry with Alcaraz pushes him to become a better player which is great for the sport. Ahead of their blockbuster French Open final, Sinner called Alcaraz a player with "charisma and aura".
Sports News Live Today, June 8: United States Lost 2-1 To Turkey
The United States lost 2-1 to Turkey in a friendly played in rainy conditions at East Hartford. Jack McGlynn gave the US an early lead with a long-range goal in the first minute. Turkey equalized in the 14th minute after Johnny Cardoso’s giveaway allowed Arda Guler to score. Kerem Akturkoglü netted the winner in the 28th minute following a defensive mix-up
Sports News Live Today, June 8: ENG Vs WI 2nd T20I
England will face West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series today at the County Ground in Bristol. The hosts lead 1-0 after winning the first match by 21 runs, with Jos Buttler’s 96 and Liam Dawson’s 4/20 starring in the victory.
Sports News Live Today, June 8: Renaming Of Pataudi Trophy
The Pataudi Trophy has been renamed the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, honouring two legends—James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar. They will unveil it at Lord’s during the WTC final on June 11 as reported by ESN Cricinfo. The decision by the ECB and BCCI has drawn criticism for sidelining the Pataudi legacy that previously symbolized England-India Test contests.
Sports News Live Today, June 8: Fabio Wardley's Victory!
Fabio Wardley secured a stunning 10th-round knockout against Justis Huni at Ipswich, despite trailing on the scorecards. The thunderous right hand turned the fight around, thrilling the home crowd and boosting Wardley’s chances for a world title shot. Huni suffered his first professional defeat after 12 wins.
Sports News Live Today, June 8: Simone Biles Calls Riley Gianes 'Sick'
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles called former swimmer Riley Gaines “sick” for mocking a transgender softball player. Biles urged inclusivity in sports, proposing a transgender category. Gaines, who tied Lia Thomas in 2022, hit back, calling Biles’ stance disappointing. The clash reignited debate over trans athletes in women’s sports.
Sports News Live Today, June 8: India In England!
Sports News Live Today, June 8: Sophie Ecclestone Takes Domestic Break!
Sophie Ecclestone has opted to take a short break from domestic cricket to focus on her mental wellbeing and manage a minor quad injury. The England spinner remains available for selection for the upcoming India series, with head coach Charlotte Edwards hopeful she'll return in top form.
Sports News Live Today, June 8: Indonesia Open Updates
Wang Zhi Yi has taken early control of the Indonesia Open 2025 women’s singles final, winning the first set 21-13 against defending champion An Se Young at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.
Sports News Live Today, June 8: An Se Young Wins Indonesia Open Title
Korean star An Se Young pulled off a thrilling comeback to defeat China’s Wang Zhi Yi 13-21, 21-19, 21-15 in the final of the Indonesia Open 2025 at Istora Gelora Bung Karno.
After dropping the first set, the World No. 1 clinched the two sets dominantly and won the women's singles title.
Sports News Live Today, June 8: KiSik Lee To Coach India
Legendary Korean coach KiSik Lee is set to become India’s new national archery head coach on a three-year contract, pending final approval from the Sports Authority of India. The 67-year-old, known for transforming USA Archery and mentoring Olympic stars like Brady Ellison, is expected to lead India’s charge towards a maiden Olympic archery medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.