June 8 Sports Highlights: An Se Young Wins Indonesia Open; Pataudi Trophy To Be Renamed Anderson-Tendulkar

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

It's an action-packed Sunday. The Indonesia Open final unfolds with Korea's An Se Young winning the women's singles title. In Tennis, the French Open 2025 men's singles features Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner. In cricket, Nepal take on Scotland in match 74 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. BCCI and ECB decide to rename the Pataudi Trophy as the Anderson-Tendulkar Series, but receive backlash from the cricketing fraternity. Catch the highlights of the day so far here

8 Jun 2025, 05:40:26 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: Super Sunday Awaits Us Super Sunday as we bring you all the updates from French Open 2025, men's singles final, cricket, football and much more, right here

8 Jun 2025, 07:23:41 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: Sinner Vs Alcaraz Again! The World No.1 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns at the French Open 2025 men's singles final after knocking out Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals, respectively. Ahead of the title clash, the Italian says his rivalry with Alcaraz pushes him to become a better player which is great for the sport. Ahead of their blockbuster French Open final, Sinner called Alcaraz a player with "charisma and aura".

8 Jun 2025, 07:47:39 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: United States Lost 2-1 To Turkey The United States lost 2-1 to Turkey in a friendly played in rainy conditions at East Hartford. Jack McGlynn gave the US an early lead with a long-range goal in the first minute. Turkey equalized in the 14th minute after Johnny Cardoso’s giveaway allowed Arda Guler to score. Kerem Akturkoglü netted the winner in the 28th minute following a defensive mix-up

8 Jun 2025, 08:40:20 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: ENG Vs WI 2nd T20I England will face West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series today at the County Ground in Bristol. The hosts lead 1-0 after winning the first match by 21 runs, with Jos Buttler’s 96 and Liam Dawson’s 4/20 starring in the victory.

8 Jun 2025, 09:04:55 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: Renaming Of Pataudi Trophy The Pataudi Trophy has been renamed the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, honouring two legends—James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar. They will unveil it at Lord’s during the WTC final on June 11 as reported by ESN Cricinfo. The decision by the ECB and BCCI has drawn criticism for sidelining the Pataudi legacy that previously symbolized England-India Test contests.

8 Jun 2025, 10:16:22 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: Fabio Wardley's Victory! Fabio Wardley secured a stunning 10th-round knockout against Justis Huni at Ipswich, despite trailing on the scorecards. The thunderous right hand turned the fight around, thrilling the home crowd and boosting Wardley’s chances for a world title shot. Huni suffered his first professional defeat after 12 wins.

8 Jun 2025, 10:53:01 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: Simone Biles Calls Riley Gianes 'Sick' Olympic gymnast Simone Biles called former swimmer Riley Gaines “sick” for mocking a transgender softball player. Biles urged inclusivity in sports, proposing a transgender category. Gaines, who tied Lia Thomas in 2022, hit back, calling Biles’ stance disappointing. The clash reignited debate over trans athletes in women’s sports.

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻𝘀 ✅



First sight of #TeamIndia getting into the groove in England 😎#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TZdhAil9wV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2025

8 Jun 2025, 12:08:01 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: Sophie Ecclestone Takes Domestic Break! Sophie Ecclestone has opted to take a short break from domestic cricket to focus on her mental wellbeing and manage a minor quad injury. The England spinner remains available for selection for the upcoming India series, with head coach Charlotte Edwards hopeful she'll return in top form.

8 Jun 2025, 12:48:17 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: Indonesia Open Updates Wang Zhi Yi has taken early control of the Indonesia Open 2025 women’s singles final, winning the first set 21-13 against defending champion An Se Young at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.

8 Jun 2025, 01:39:28 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 8: An Se Young Wins Indonesia Open Title Korean star An Se Young pulled off a thrilling comeback to defeat China’s Wang Zhi Yi 13-21, 21-19, 21-15 in the final of the Indonesia Open 2025 at Istora Gelora Bung Karno. After dropping the first set, the World No. 1 clinched the two sets dominantly and won the women's singles title.