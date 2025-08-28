World Cup Qualifiers: Hugo Ekitike Misses Out On France Squad As Deschamps Calls Up Maghnes Akliouche

Hugo Ekitike has been left out of France's squad for next week's World Cup qualifiers, while Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche earns his first call-up. Ekitike has enjoyed a strong start at Liverpool following his move from Eintracht Frankfurt, netting three goals in as many games this season

  • Hugo Ekitike has missed out on France's squad for World Cup Qualifiers

  • Didier Deschamps has handed a first call-up to Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche

  • Kylian Mbappe will lead Les Blues' charge against Ukraine

Hugo Ekitike has missed out on France's squad for next week's World Cup qualifiers, but Didier Deschamps has handed a first call-up to Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche.

Ekitike has made a bright start to life at Liverpool since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring three goals in as many games this season.

The 23-year-old, who scored five goals in five under-21s caps, was expected to make his senior international bow when France launch their qualifying campaign next week.

However, Deschamps has overlooked Ekitike on this occasion, but brought in Akliouche after impressing with his former club Monaco.

Kylian Mbappe will lead Les Blues' charge when they travel to Poland to face Ukraine on September 5, before hosting Iceland in Paris four days later.

Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Aurelien Tchouameni are among the other big-hitters included by Deschamps, but the likes of Benjamin Pavard and Randal Kolo Muani drop out of the squad.

