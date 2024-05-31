Welcome to the highlights of our coverage of Thursday's sports news and events. PV Sindhu's mouth-watering round of 16 clash ended in a narrow defeat at the hands of Rio 2016 gold medallist Carolina Marin at Singapore Open. The result assumes significance in the run-up to Paris Olympics, and Marin now has the psychological advantage of victory ahead of the quadrennial showpiece. In the men's category, HS Prannoy went down fighting to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in another crucial encounter. Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup warm-up matches continued, with Nepal meeting hosts United States and Scotland facing Uganda. At the French Open, top seed Novak Djokovic and world number 4 Alexander Zverev both advanced to the third round with easy wins. Catch all the highlights from the sports world on Thursday, May 30, 2024, as they happened.