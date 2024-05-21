Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi To Lead ARG As Provisional Squad Announced
Responding to Rohit Sharma's post on X, IPL 2024 broadcaster Star Sports put out a statement. They said, “A clip involving a senior Indian player and his post on social media have gained prominence since yesterday. The clip, taken during a training session on May 16 at Wankhede stadium, for which Star Sports had authorised access, momentarily showed the senior player in conversation with his friends on the sidelines. No audio from this conversation was either recorded or broadcast. The clip, which only showed the senior player requesting for the audio of his conversation to not be recorded, got featured in Star Sports’ live coverage of pre-match preparations and lacked editorial relevance beyond this.
Star Sports has always adhered to the highest standards of professional conduct while broadcasting cricket all over the world. Respect for players’ privacy while bringing fans, moments of intense action and preparations, sits at the core of this ethos, which the broadcaster remains committed to,” the statement read.
Today's Sports News LIVE, May 21
Another big day coming up for sports enthusiasts and especially for cricket fans. The IPL drama has reached its final stages with Kolkata Knight Riders up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 with the winner getting direct entry to Sunday's final. In Serie A, Juventus are in action against Bologna. In tennis, Geneva Open is on with Andy Murray on the court today. Badminton action will have qualifiers for the main draw of Malaysia Masters. Follow all live scores and major updates from all sporting arenas right here