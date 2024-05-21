Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake

Today's Sports News LIVE, May 21: Another big day coming up for sports enthusiasts and especially for cricket fans. The IPL drama has reached its final stages with Kolkata Knight Riders up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 with the winner getting direct entry to Sunday's final. In Serie A, Juventus drew a thrilling 3-3 against Bologna. In tennis, Geneva Open is on with Andy Murray on the court today. Badminton action will have qualifiers for the main draw of Malaysia Masters. Follow all live scores and major updates from all sporting arenas right here

Outlook Sports Desk
21 May 2024
21 May 2024
IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH

Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi To Lead ARG As Provisional Squad Announced

Copa America 2024: ARG coach Scaloni has named a provisional squad. - File
Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Names His Argentina Squad For Friendlies - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Associated Press

T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh Vouches For Rinku Singh's Inclusion

IPL 2024: Broadcaster Responds To Rohit's 'Accusation'

Responding to Rohit Sharma's post on X, IPL 2024 broadcaster Star Sports put out a statement. They said, “A clip involving a senior Indian player and his post on social media have gained prominence since yesterday. The clip, taken during a training session on May 16 at Wankhede stadium, for which Star Sports had authorised access, momentarily showed the senior player in conversation with his friends on the sidelines. No audio from this conversation was either recorded or broadcast. The clip, which only showed the senior player requesting for the audio of his conversation to not be recorded, got featured in Star Sports’ live coverage of pre-match preparations and lacked editorial relevance beyond this.

Star Sports has always adhered to the highest standards of professional conduct while broadcasting cricket all over the world. Respect for players’ privacy while bringing fans, moments of intense action and preparations, sits at the core of this ethos, which the broadcaster remains committed to,” the statement read.

IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: What's Today's Match Prediction?

Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to qualify in the IPL 2024 playoffs. - IPL/BCCI
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

French Open 2024: Guess Who's Back At Roland Garros?

Today's Sports News LIVE, May 21

