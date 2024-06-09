Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. All eyes are on the momentous India vs Pakistan clash at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. But there is plenty of action lined up before and after that. The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will take on Great Britain at the FIH Pro League in London. Over in Paris, the French Open is set to conclude with the much-awaited men's singles final between third seed Carlos Alcaraz and the fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, June 9, 2024 right here.