Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League

All eyes are on the momentous India vs Pakistan clash at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. But there is plenty of action lined up before and after that. The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will take on Great Britain at the FIH Pro League in London. Over in Paris, the French Open is set to conclude with the much-awaited men's singles final between third seed Carlos Alcaraz and the fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, June 9, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
9 June 2024
9 June 2024
India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal against Germany in their FIH Pro League 2023-24 clash. Photo: Hockey India

ICYMI: Croatia Beat Portugal In Pre-Euro Friendly

In a key international friendly last night, Luka Modric converted a penalty to help Croatia prevail over Portugal 2-1 in the run-up to the UEFA European Championship. It was Croatia's last game before they open the Euros against three-time winner Spain on June 15. They are in a tough Group B along with Italy and Albania.

T20 World Cup: West Indies Score 173 Against Uganda

Andre Russell's 17-ball 30 cameo propels West Indies to a towering 173-run total against Uganda in their T20 World Cup clash in Guyana. The two Group B teams are vying for a Super 8 berth and a win today would brighten either side's hopes.

Sports News Today LIVE Updates, June 9, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. All eyes are on the momentous India vs Pakistan clash at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. But there is plenty of action lined up before and after that. The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will take on Great Britain at the FIH Pro League in London. Over in Paris, the French Open is set to conclude with the much-awaited men's singles final between third seed Carlos Alcaraz and the fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, June 9, 2024 right here.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Delhi; Modi Pays Tribute At Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal
  2. ‘Will Normalise Ties On Basis Of Mutual Respect’: India Tells China
  3. BJP Decides On Key Ministers, Allies To Be Given Cabinet Berths | Here Is Who Is Getting What
  4. India And The Maldives Ready To Re-set Bilateral Ties
  5. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
Entertainment News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  3. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  4. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  5. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: UGA Struggling In Pursuit Of Windies' 174-Run Target
  2. French Open Day 14 Recap: Swiatek Claims Title Hat-Trick; Arevalo-Pavic Win Men's Doubles Final
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  4. T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler Urges England To Dust Themselves Off As Exit Looms
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup: WI Bat First In Guyana - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  3. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  4. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  5. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Highlights | June 8: Congress Not Invited Yet, TMC To Skip PM Modi's Swearing Ceremony On June 9