ICYMI: Croatia Beat Portugal In Pre-Euro Friendly
In a key international friendly last night, Luka Modric converted a penalty to help Croatia prevail over Portugal 2-1 in the run-up to the UEFA European Championship. It was Croatia's last game before they open the Euros against three-time winner Spain on June 15. They are in a tough Group B along with Italy and Albania.
T20 World Cup: West Indies Score 173 Against Uganda
Andre Russell's 17-ball 30 cameo propels West Indies to a towering 173-run total against Uganda in their T20 World Cup clash in Guyana. The two Group B teams are vying for a Super 8 berth and a win today would brighten either side's hopes.
Sports News Today LIVE Updates, June 9, 2024
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. All eyes are on the momentous India vs Pakistan clash at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. But there is plenty of action lined up before and after that. The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will take on Great Britain at the FIH Pro League in London. Over in Paris, the French Open is set to conclude with the much-awaited men's singles final between third seed Carlos Alcaraz and the fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, June 9, 2024 right here.