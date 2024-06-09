India are facing arch-rivals Pakistan in their second group-stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir
Pakistan are coming to face India right after their worst defeat of the T20 World Cups ever - against co-hosts United States Of America (USA). On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led Indian side won their first match against Ireland comfortably at the same venue.
Having played their solo warm-up and first group-stage match in New York, the Indian team have an edge over Pakistan having first-hand experience of the surface and wickets. But, the conditions might favour Pakistan and their bowling attack.
There was a slight delay due to drizzle before the toss. The covers were put on the outfield and the pitch. However, the rain stopped, and the toss took place afterwards.