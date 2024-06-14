Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Face Tricky Australian Open Quarter-Finals

Three Indian singles shuttlers - HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma and Aakarshi Kashyap - will take the court for their respective quarter-final matches at the Australian Open in Sydney. The US Open golf tournament will enter its second day in Kentucky. Meanwhile, the eagerly-awaited Euro 2024 football championship draws ever so close, with the opening clash between hosts Germany and Scotland lined up after midnight. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Friday, June 14, 2024 right here

14 June 2024
14 June 2024
File photo of Indian badminton player Aakarshi Kashyap in action. Photo: X/Aakarshi Kashyap

Australian Open: Prannoy Faces Naraoka

Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist HS Prannoy will face Japan's Kodai Naraoka at the Australian Open quarter-finals. Naraoka is the second seed, while Prannoy is seeded fifth and it promises to be an enthralling clash.

T20 World Cup: AFG Chasing PNG's 96-Run Target

Afghanistan are currently aiming to seal their Super Eight berth at the T20 World Cup with a win against Papua New Guinea. The Rashid Khan-led side are batting at 16 for one in pursuit of PNG's 96-run target. A win for the Afghans will also knock New Zealand out of the competition.

Australian Open: Aakarshi Up Against Third Seed

India's Aakarshi Kashyap will be in action shortly for her Australian Open quarter-final clash against Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu-Po, who is the third seed at the tournament. Aakarshi is seeded eighth and this could be a stiff challenge for her.

Sports News Today LIVE Updates, June 14, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The T20 Cricket World Cup rages on in the USA and West Indies, and there's plenty of action in other arenas to keep you interested. Three Indian singles shuttlers - HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma and Aakarshi Kashyap - will take the court for their respective quarter-final matches at the Australian Open in Sydney. The US Open golf tournament will enter its second day in Kentucky. Meanwhile, the eagerly-awaited Euro 2024 football championship draws ever so close, with the opening clash between hosts Germany and Scotland lined up after midnight. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Friday, June 14, 2024 right here.

