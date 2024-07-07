Sports

Today World Sports News Live: England, Netherlands Seal UEFA Euro Semi-Final Ticket; Uruguay Beat Brazil In Copa America Quarters

The UEFA Euro 2024 saw England and Netherlands seal their semi-final spots. Today sees Uruguay taking on Brazil in the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be in action at the All England Club at Wimbledon. In Formula 1, George Russell starts on pole at Silverstone. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Sunday, July 7, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
7 July 2024
7 July 2024
Players of Brazil AP Photo/Tony Avelar
The UEFA Euro 2024 saw England and Netherlands seal their semi-final spots. Today sees Uruguay taking on Brazil in the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be in action at the All England Club at Wimbledon. In Formula 1, George Russell starts on pole at Silverstone. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Sunday, July 7, 2024 right here
LIVE UPDATES

Rugby: Marler Injury Forces Late England Call-Up For Iyogun

A late injury blow for England in the front row! Uncapped Northampton Saints prop Emmanuel Iyogun has been drafted into the squad to replace Joe Marler for the second Test against New Zealand this Saturday.

Marler, the veteran loosehead prop, was forced off the field during England's narrow 16-15 defeat in the first Test at Dunedin with a foot injury.

WLC 2024: Pakistan Champions Hand India Heavy Defeat

In match No.8 of the World Championship of Legends, Pakistan defeated India by 68 runs. The Younis Khan-led side posted 243 runs in their 20 overs, while India could manage just 175.

Paris Games 2024: United States' LeBron James Eyes Gold

LeBron James first played on the U.S. Olympic team as a 19-year-old. He did it again in his 20s, twice. And now, a few months from turning 40, he's back for one more run.

He didn't need another Olympic experience to complete some missing box on his resume or add to a legacy that was secured long, long ago. He decided to play this summer for one simple reason — because he wants to. (AP)

MLC 2024: Freedom Beat New York By Four Runs (DLS)

Washington Freedom defeated the MI New York by four runs via DLS method to take the game as well as two points in match No. 3 of the Major League Cricket 2024 at Church Street Park in Morrisville.

Copa America 2024: Uruguay Beat Brazil On Penalties

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay beat Dorival Junior's Brazil 4-2 on penalties to book their semi-final spot after both the sides had to settle for 0-0 regulation time.

Will The Rain Gods Play Spoilsport In Harare?

India take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 7. Will the weather gods make an appearance?

Sikandar Raza (not in frame) clean bowls Shubman Gill during the India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I in Harare on Saturday (July 6, 2024). - AP/Tsvangirayi Muikwazhi
India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Crash Out In Second Round

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian pairing Matthew Edben crashed out in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon men’s doubles after straight-set defeat.

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic Passes Popyrin Test

Novak Djokovic passed a tough Alexie Popyrin test, coming from a set down to take the game in four (6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-7), and will face Holger Rune in the Round of 16 clash.

Copa America 2024: Colombia 5-0 Panama

James Rodriguez's Colombia ran riot, scoring five past Thomas Christiansen's Panama in the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2024 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Sports News Live Updates, Sunday, July 7, 2024

The UEFA Euro 2024 saw England and Netherlands seal their semi-final spots. Today sees Uruguay taking on Brazil in the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be in action at the All England Club at Wimbledon. In Formula 1, George Russell starts on pole at Silverstone. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Sunday, July 7, 2024 right here

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Moving To London Permanently? Internet Speculation Grows - Reports
  2. MI New York Vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2024: Netravalkar, Smith Hold Off MI NY In Rain-Shortened Clash
  3. T20 WC Pitch Controversy: Curator Says AFG Vs SA Didn't Go As Planned; Seeking Balance Backfired - Report
  4. MS Dhoni: Former India, CSK Skipper Cuts Cake On 43rd Birthday With Wife Sakshi - Watch
  5. England Women Beat New Zealand By 59 Runs In 1st T20I - In Pics
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
  3. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: England Defeat SUI In A Penalty Shootout To Reach Semifinals - Match Report
  5. COL Vs PAN, Copa America 2024: Colombia Run Riot In Arizona To Put Five Past Panama - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow; Kulgam Encounter Death Toll Reaches 8
  2. ‘Dreaming Of Khalsa Raj Not A Crime’: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Rejects Mother's Claim On Khalistan
  3. Day In Pics: July 07, 2024
  4. Mumbai: 1 Dead After Speeding BMW, Allegedly Driven By Shiv Sena Leader, Hits Scooter In Worli
  5. Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Assam Classroom
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Slaps Vishal Pandey For Comment On His Wife Kritika
  2. Justin Bieber Holds Anant-Radhika Close As He Shares Inside Pics And Videos From Sangeet Night
  3. Ryan Reynolds Wants To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh; Calls Him 'Amazing' And 'Funny'
  4. 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Makes First Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport After He Went Missing- Watch
  5. Jon Landau Passes Away: Oscar-Winning 'Titanic', 'Avatar' Producer Dies At 63
US News
  1. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  2. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  3. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
  4. After Caribbean And Mexico, Hurricane Beryl Heads Towards Texas | When To Expect Landfall
  5. Pennsylvania State Capitol Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email 'In The Name Of Palestine'
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow; Kulgam Encounter Death Toll Reaches 8
  2. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  3. France Elections 2024: As Far-Right Aims For Power, Final Round Of Voting To Decide Fate | Details
  4. 'Journey Of Democracy': Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Rishi Sunak After Loss In UK Elections
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP