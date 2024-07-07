Sports

Today World Sports News Live: England, Netherlands Seal UEFA Euro Semi-Final Ticket; Uruguay Beat Brazil In Copa America Quarters

The UEFA Euro 2024 saw England and Netherlands seal their semi-final spots. Today sees Uruguay taking on Brazil in the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be in action at the All England Club at Wimbledon. In Formula 1, George Russell starts on pole at Silverstone. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Sunday, July 7, 2024 right here