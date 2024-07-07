Today World Sports News Live: England, Netherlands Seal UEFA Euro Semi-Final Ticket; Uruguay Beat Brazil In Copa America Quarters

Rugby: Marler Injury Forces Late England Call-Up For Iyogun
A late injury blow for England in the front row! Uncapped Northampton Saints prop Emmanuel Iyogun has been drafted into the squad to replace Joe Marler for the second Test against New Zealand this Saturday.
Marler, the veteran loosehead prop, was forced off the field during England's narrow 16-15 defeat in the first Test at Dunedin with a foot injury.
WLC 2024: Pakistan Champions Hand India Heavy Defeat
In match No.8 of the World Championship of Legends, Pakistan defeated India by 68 runs. The Younis Khan-led side posted 243 runs in their 20 overs, while India could manage just 175.
Paris Games 2024: United States' LeBron James Eyes Gold
LeBron James first played on the U.S. Olympic team as a 19-year-old. He did it again in his 20s, twice. And now, a few months from turning 40, he's back for one more run.
He didn't need another Olympic experience to complete some missing box on his resume or add to a legacy that was secured long, long ago. He decided to play this summer for one simple reason — because he wants to. (AP)
MLC 2024: Freedom Beat New York By Four Runs (DLS)
Washington Freedom defeated the MI New York by four runs via DLS method to take the game as well as two points in match No. 3 of the Major League Cricket 2024 at Church Street Park in Morrisville.
Copa America 2024: Uruguay Beat Brazil On Penalties
Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay beat Dorival Junior's Brazil 4-2 on penalties to book their semi-final spot after both the sides had to settle for 0-0 regulation time.
Will The Rain Gods Play Spoilsport In Harare?
India take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 7. Will the weather gods make an appearance?
Wimbledon 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Crash Out In Second Round
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian pairing Matthew Edben crashed out in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon men’s doubles after straight-set defeat.
Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic Passes Popyrin Test
Novak Djokovic passed a tough Alexie Popyrin test, coming from a set down to take the game in four (6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-7), and will face Holger Rune in the Round of 16 clash.
Copa America 2024: Colombia 5-0 Panama
James Rodriguez's Colombia ran riot, scoring five past Thomas Christiansen's Panama in the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2024 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Sports News Live Updates, Sunday, July 7, 2024
The UEFA Euro 2024 saw England and Netherlands seal their semi-final spots. Today sees Uruguay taking on Brazil in the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be in action at the All England Club at Wimbledon. In Formula 1, George Russell starts on pole at Silverstone. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world for Sunday, July 7, 2024 right here