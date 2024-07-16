Sports

Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player

Catch all the live sports news and updates from Tuesday, July 16, 2024, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
16 July 2024
Sumit Nagal will take on Elias Ymer in Round of 32 at the Swedish Open tennis tournament. (Photo: X|BNP Paribas Open)
It's another frenetic day in the world of sports. In tennis, India's Sumit Nagal and former world no 1, Rafa Nadal, will be in action at the Swedish Open 2024. In F1, all the updates and news from the Hungarian GP as drivers gear up for another racing weekend. Updates from the Indian contingent as they look forward to the Paris Olympics that is days away. Catch all the live sports news and updates from Tuesday, July 16, 2024, right here
Who Will Be IND's Next T20I Captain? Saba Karim Makes His Pick

"The first thing that needs to be decided is who will captain in T20Is. Rohit Sharma has retired, he won't play T20Is. So you will have a new captain. I feel there are two contenders," Saba told Sony Sports.

"If we see logically, Hardik Pandya should become the captain because he was the vice-captain in the winning World Cup campaign. He also captained India in the past. I feel the preparation now should be for the next T20 World Cup which is going to happen after two years," Saba Karim said.

"I feel the discussion should be about SKY because Suryakumar Yadav captained India in the home series against Australia. India defeated Australia there and he also batted well. So he can definitely come forward as an option," he added.

World Swimming Body Promises More Anti-doping Tests Of Chinese Team Before Paris Olympics

Chinese swimmers going to the Paris Olympics are undergoing increased drug testing of at least eight times this year before the Games, World Aquatics said on Monday.

The Chinese swim team in Paris is set to have 11 athletes who tested positive for a banned heart medication in 2021, six months before the Tokyo Olympics. They avoided being suspended. In Tokyo, the swimmers won three gold medals. (AP)

Copa America 2024 Final: Colombia Football President, Son Arrested

Colombia’s football federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, police said Monday.

Ramón Jesurún and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were detained after the event at Hard Rock Stadium and charged, Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin told The Associated Press.

