Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams Starts Campaign Against 113th-ranked Harmony Tan

Serena Williams has won seven Wimbledon championships, part of her total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams Starts Campaign Against 113th-ranked Harmony Tan
Serena Williams walks to the practice courts ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, June 23, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 4:42 pm

Serena Williams will begin her Wimbledon comeback by facing Harmony Tan, a 24-year-old from France who is ranked 113th and owns a 2-6 career record in Grand Slam matches. (More Tennis News)

The placement of Williams in the women's bracket was the most anticipated aspect of Friday's draw at the All England Club. She is making her first appearance in singles at any tournament since she hurt her right leg and stopped playing during the first set of her first-round match at Centre Court a year ago.

Because of her lack of activity over the past 12 months, Williams — who has been No. 1 in the rankings — is outside the WTA's top 1,200 this week and so could have ended up anywhere in the field and against any opponent in the first round.

While the 40-year-old American's track record would merit a seeding, the All England Club now adheres strictly to the rankings in determining how it seeds players.

Related stories

Wimbledon 2022: Top Seeds Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Get Easy Opening Round Draws     

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic: Easy Wins For Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Easy Wins - In Pics

Eastbourne International 2022: Serena Williams, Ons Jabeur Enter Doubles Semis - In Pics

Williams has won seven Wimbledon championships, part of her total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. Tan, meanwhile, will be making her debut at the grass-court tournament.

Tags

Sports Tennis Wimbledon Serena Williams Harmony Tan Grand Slam All England Club WTA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read