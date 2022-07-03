Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer Returns To All England Club - WATCH

Tennis great and eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer returned to the All England Club, London on Sunday as the world's oldest Grand Slam tournament prepares to celebrate the centenary of Centre Court. (More Tennis News)

Federer, 40, is not competing in the 135th edition of Wimbledon, a first since making his debut in 1999. The Swiss maestro's eight Wimbledon titles is a men's singles record.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was dressed in a dark suit and white sneakers.

Roger Federer is still recuperating from a knee surgery he had last year. And he hasn't played since losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2019.

Federer won the tournament in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017. He was also losing finalist in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

Meanwhile, his great rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have reached the fourth round. Nadal will face Botic van de Zandschulp while Djokovic meets Tim van Rijthoven for a place in thhe quarterfinals.