Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Italian Lorenzo Sonego To Advance Into Fourth Round

Rafael Nadal advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon 2022 with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 27th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego. The 22-time Grand Slam champion beat the Italian on Centre Court. (More Tennis News)

Nadal is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open. The Spaniard won the title at the All England Club in 2008 and 2010.

The 36-year-old Nadal next plays 21st-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios defeated fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in a wild third-round match at Wimbledon. The Australian won 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) on No. 1 Court, where both players received code violations.

Kyrgios will face Brandon Nakashima of the United States for a spot in the quarterfinals. Taylor Fritz too advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time after a straight-set victory over Alex Molcan.

The 11th-seeded Fritz beat the Slovakian 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3) on No. 3 Court. He will next face qualifier Jason Kubler of Australia for a spot in the quarterfinals. Kubler beat American qualifier Jack Sock 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in their third-round match. The 24-year-old Fritz hit 20 aces and only one double-fault.

In the women’s section, fourth-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon by beating two-time champion Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Badosa will next face another Wimbledon champion — Simona Halep, who won at the All England Club in 2019. Kvitova hasn’t been beyond the third round at a Grand Slam tournament since making the fourth round at the 2020 Australian Open.

Jessica Pegula’s run of quarterfinal appearances at Grand Slam tournaments this year is over after a loss to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round at Wimbledon. Martic defeated the eighth-seeded American 6-2, 7-6 (5) on No. 3 Court.

The 28-year-old Pegula had reached the quarterfinals at this year’s Australian Open and French Open. She made it to the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Martic, who is ranked 80th, has been to the fourth round twice before at Wimbledon. She will next face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarterfinals.

The woman who eliminated Serena Williams in the first round at Wimbledon keeps on winning. Harmony Tan beat Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on No. 2 Court to reach the fourth round. It’s the first time in her career that she has won three straight matches.

Tan, an unseeded Frenchwoman, beat Williams in three sets on Centre Court on the second day of the tournament. She then defeated 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round. Tan will next face Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.