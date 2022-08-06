WI Vs IND, 4th T20I: West Indies Win Toss, Ask India To Bat First In Lauderhill, Florida

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fourth T20 International at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

India made three changes bringing in Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson in place of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins.

Playing XIs

West Indies : Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.