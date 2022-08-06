Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

WI Vs IND, 4th T20I: West Indies Win Toss, Ask India To Bat First In Lauderhill, Florida

India made three changes bringing in Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson in place of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins.
India lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 9:24 pm

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fourth T20 International at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

Live Scores | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

India made three changes bringing in Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson in place of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs India, 4th T20: Watch WI Vs IND Cricket Match Live In Fort Lauderhill

WI Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Becomes 6th Indian To Take 50 Wickets - Stats Highlights

WI Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Stars In India's Seven-wicket Win Over West Indies - In Pics

India lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Tags

Sports Cricket India's Tour Of West Indies India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Nicholas Pooran Rohit Sharma Ravi Bishnoi Axar Patel Sanju Samson Hardik Pandya Ravichandran Ashwin Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read