WI Vs IND, 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Becomes 6th Indian To Take 50 Wickets - Stats Highlights

Hardik Pandya became the sixth Indian and 58th bowler overall to complete fifty wickets in Twenty-20 Internationals. The right-arm pacer reached this milestone in the 57th innings of his 66th match by bowling out West Indian opening batter Brandon King in the third Twenty-20 International match at Warner Park, Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Thursday (August 2).

Hardik Pandya, who made his Twenty-20 International debut against Australia in Adelaide on January 26, 2016, took six years and 188 days to complete fifty wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal (79 wickets in 61 innings of 62 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (73 wickets in 70 innings of 71 matches), Jasprit Bumrah (69 wickets in 57 innings of 58 matches), Ravichandran Ashwin (64 wickets in 54 innings of 54 matches) and Ravindra Jadeja (50 wickets in 60 innings of 62 matches) are the other Indian bowlers to complete a fifty of wickets in the shortest format of the game.

The 28-year-old all-rounder took 18 wickets at an average of 33.33 in 28 innings of 31 matches at home while claimed 32 wickets at an average of 24.09 in 29 innings of 35 matches outside India.

Most Wickets For India In Twenty-20 Internationals

(Bowler - M - I - Overs - Runs - Wkts - AVG - S/R - 4WI - Best)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 62 - 61 - 233.4 - 1892 - 79 - 23.94 - 17.74 - 3 - 6/25;

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 71 - 70 - 243.5 - 1690 - 73 - 23.15 - 20.04 - 3 - 5/24;

Jasprit Bumrah - 58 - 57 - 207.5 - 1343 - 69 - 19.46 - 18.07 - 0 - 3/11;

Ravichandran Ashwin - 54 - 54 - 203 - 1378 - 64 - 21.53 - 19.03 - 2 - 4/8;

Ravindra Jadeja - 62 - 60 - 200.1 - 1427 - 50 - 28.54 - 24.02 - 0 - 3/15;

Hardik Pandya - 66 - 57 - 165.5 - 1371 - 50 - 27.42 - 19.90 - 2 - 4/33.