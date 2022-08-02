Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Home Sports

WI Vs IND, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score: India Bowl First Against West Indies

India will look to take a 2-1 lead against the West Indies. Follow live cricket score of WI vs IND, 3rd T20I.

India have made one change, bringing in Deepak Hooda in place of Ravindra Jadeja, who has been rested. File Photo

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 9:45 pm

India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against the West Indies in the third T20 International at Warner Park, Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Tuesday.

India have made one change, bringing in Deepak Hooda in place of Ravindra Jadeja, who has been rested. For West Indies, Dominic Drakes replaced Odean Smith.

The Windies won the second match yesterday by five wickets to level the series 1-1. India won the first match by 68 runs at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on July 29.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

