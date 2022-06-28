Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
WI Vs BAN, Second Test: West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 10 Wickets To Take Series 2-0

On rain-affected Day 5, Bangladesh’s second innings extended just nine overs and 54 more runs. West Indies needed just 13 runs to win which they did in 17 balls.

West Indies won both the Tests against Bangladesh inside four days. Twitter (Windies Cricket)

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 2:52 pm

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test and took a one-sided series 2-0 at Daren Sammy Stadium. Both Tests were won well inside four days. (More Cricket News)

A wet field washed out the first two sessions on Monday, but when Bangladesh resumed on 132-6, needing 42 more runs to make West Indies bat again, play lasted less than 12 overs.

Bangladesh's second innings extended nine more overs and 54 more runs before it was all over on 186. Nurul Hasan was stranded on 60 not out from 50 balls. Needing 13 runs to win, West Indies openers John Campbell and captain Kraigg Brathwaite took 17 balls.

Bangladesh's 100th Test loss came after it scored 234 and 186 and West Indies 408 and 13 not out. When the day's play got underway, Mehidy Hasan Miraz got off with a mark with a boundary then was out next ball trying to block an Alzarri Joseph bouncer and edging behind.

Jayden Seales bagged in the one over Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam for ducks. Seales, Joseph and Kemar Roach each took three wickets. Khaled Ahmed was run out for a duck from the non-striker's end when Nurul wasn't looking for a run.

Nurul resumed from 16 overnight and blasted two sixes and five boundaries for his third Test fifty — all against West Indies — and four runs short of his career-best. They start three T20s and three ODIs from Saturday.

