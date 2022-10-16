Who Is Aayan Afzal Khan – The Youngest Player To Feature In A ICC T20 World Cup Match

United Arab Emirates’ Aayan Afzal Khan created history on Sunday as he became the youngest player to feature in an ICC T20 World Cup match at 16 years and 335 days. Aayan was included in the UAE playing XI against the Netherlands in a Group A first round match at Geelong.

The all-rounder broke former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s record who was youngest until Aayan came to bat on Sunday. Amir played his first T20 World Cup match when he was 17 years and 55 days old in 2009.

Batting first, UAE started well but lost the momentum midway with a flurry of wickets. Aayan came into bat in the 19th over after Basil Hameed was dismissed. The youngster scored five off seven balls before he was dismissed in the penultimate delivery bowled by Fred Klaassen.

With the ball, Aayan also took a wicket in his three overs conceding 15 runs. He dismissed Colin Ackermann for 17. Before Sunday, Aayan had played two international matches for UAE, making his debut for the national team last month against Bangladesh.

He played both the games against Bangladesh scoring 25 runs and taking three wickets. Aayan came into reckoning at the ICC U-19 World Cup earlier this year when he scored 93 and picked up 1/13 in UAE’s 82-run upset of West Indies.

Youngest Players In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

16y 335d - Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) in 2022

17y 55d - Mohammad Amir (PAK) in 2009

17y 170d - Rashid Khan (AFG) in 2016

17y 196d - Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) in 2009

17y 282d - George Dockrell (IRE) in 2010