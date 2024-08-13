Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics - Artistic Men Medallists - In Pics

Silver medalist Angel Barajas, left, of Colombia, takes a selfie with gold medalist Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, and co-bronze medalists Zhang Boheng, second from right, of China, and Tang Chia-Hung, right, of Taiwan, during the medal ceremony for the men's artistic gymnastics individual horizontal bar finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Illia Kovtun, left, of Ukraine, poses on the podium with gold medalist Zou Jingyuan, of China, and bronze medalist Shinnosuke Oka, right, of Japan, during the medal ceremony for the men's artistic gymnastics individual parallel bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist Artur Davtyan, left, of Armenia, celebrates with gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo, of the Philippines, and bronze medalist Harry Hepworth, of Britain, during the medal ceremony for the men's artistic gymnastics individual vault finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual horizontal bar finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Angel Barajas, of Colombia, celebrates after winning the silver medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual horizontal bar finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Zou Jingyuan, of China, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual parallel bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Illia Kovtun, of Ukraine, pauses on the podium after receiving his silver medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual parallel bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. ()
Harry Hepworth, of Britain, celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual vault finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.