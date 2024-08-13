Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Gymnastics - Artistic Men Medallists - In Pics

Another event that was part of the 2024 Paris Olympics were the Gymnastics - Artistic event. The . The artistic event kicked-off from 27 July and concluded on 5 August. The events took place at the Accor Arena with the rhythmic events being scheduled at Porte de La Chapelle Arena that began from August 8 to 10 August.

Paris Olympics Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Silver medalist Angel Barajas, left, of Colombia, takes a selfie with gold medalist Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, and co-bronze medalists Zhang Boheng, second from right, of China, and Tang Chia-Hung, right, of Taiwan, during the medal ceremony for the men's artistic gymnastics individual horizontal bar finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/8
Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics
Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Silver medalist Illia Kovtun, left, of Ukraine, poses on the podium with gold medalist Zou Jingyuan, of China, and bronze medalist Shinnosuke Oka, right, of Japan, during the medal ceremony for the men's artistic gymnastics individual parallel bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/8
Paris Olympics Games Artistic Gymnastics
Paris Olympics Games Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Silver medalist Artur Davtyan, left, of Armenia, celebrates with gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo, of the Philippines, and bronze medalist Harry Hepworth, of Britain, during the medal ceremony for the men's artistic gymnastics individual vault finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/8
Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics
Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual horizontal bar finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/8
Paris 2024 Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Paris 2024 Olympics Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Angel Barajas, of Colombia, celebrates after winning the silver medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual horizontal bar finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/8
2024 Summer Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
2024 Summer Olympics Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Zou Jingyuan, of China, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual parallel bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/8
Olympic Games 2024 Artistic Gymnastics
Olympic Games 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Illia Kovtun, of Ukraine, pauses on the podium after receiving his silver medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual parallel bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. ()

7/8
Paris 2024 Artistic Gymnastics
Paris 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Zou Jingyuan, of China, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual parallel bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/8
Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Olympics Artistic Gymnastics Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Harry Hepworth, of Britain, celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual vault finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

