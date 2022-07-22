WI Vs IND, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: West Indies Bowl First Against India

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. India are being led by veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI leg. Regular captain Rohit Sharma will return for the five-match T20Is, starting July 29.

Jason Holder has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is certain to miss the ODIs.

Here are the playing XIs

West Indies : Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India : Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Preview

India won their last ODI outing, beating 2-1 in England while the West Indies were blanked 0-3 by the visiting Bangladeshis, and they are on a six-match losing streak. But the return of former captain and star all-rounder Jason Holder augurs well for the hosts.

India have in fact sent a second-string team for the ODI leg, with regulars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah all getting a break.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was named Dhawan's deputy, has been ruled out of the tour opener with an injury.

India are on a roll against the West Indies in the format -- five wins in the last five, and 10 wins in the last 12. Also, India have won eight of their last nine matches at the Queen's Park Oval. The other game was washed out. Overall, the head-to-head record also is in India's favour (67-63). So, expect another win for India.

Also, India are looking for a 12th successive ODI series win against the West Indies. The last time India played an ODI series in the Caribbean, the visitors won 2-0 in a three-match rubber. India last lost a bilateral ODI series against the Windies in 2006, 1-4 away.

The series can be watched on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming is available on FanCode.