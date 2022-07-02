Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, Scores And Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

West Indies won the preceding two-match Test series 2-0. Windies lead Bangladesh 7-5 in T20I head-to-head record.

Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I game in the West Indies.
Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I game in the West Indies. Courtesy: Twitter (@BCBtigers)

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 11:53 pm

The start of the first T20 International between the West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica was delayed due to the rain, then wet outfield on Saturday. The toss was supposed to take place at 10:30 PM IST/1:00 PM local. Match officials took multiple inspections, and another one was due for 2:15 PM local time.

Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

This will be the 14th T20I meeting between the West Indies and Bangladesh. The Windies have a slight advantage (7-5) in the T20I head-to-head record against Bangladesh. There was no result. In the last meeting, the Windies won by three runs (ICC T20 World Cup) in Sharjah.

In the West Indies, Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I game, losing two in three.

Bangladesh will eye a winning start in the white-ball leg of the tour of the West Indies. They were overwhelmed in the Test series, losing by seven and 10 wickets.

The second match is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue, and the third at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday (July 7).

The T20s will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Guyana, starting Sunday (July 10). The tour ends on July 16.

