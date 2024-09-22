Bayern's players celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany.
Breman's Marvin Ducksch, right, and Romano Schmid, left, stand on the pitch after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany.
Bayern's players celebrate their side's fifth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany.
Bayern's players celebrate their side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany.
Bayern's players celebrate their side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany.
Munich's Jamal Musiala, front, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany.
Munich's Dayot Upamecano, left, and Werder's Marco Gruell, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany.
Werder's Felix Agu, left, and Bayern's Michael Olise, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany.
Werder's Marco Groell, right, and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano, left, fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany.