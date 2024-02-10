Sports

Virat Kohli To Miss First-Ever Home Test Series?

India batting mainstay Virat Kohli has reportedly withdrawn from the remaining three Test matches against England, and informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India about his decision. The hosts play their next game in Rajkot, starting February 15

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 10, 2024

India batting titan Virat Kohli missed the first two Test matches against England owing to personal reasons. Photo: File photo
info-icon

It is no secret that Test cricket holds a special place in Virat Kohli's heart and mind. The Indian cricket superstar has always been a strong advocate of the format and it reflects with the raw passion he brings to the field in every five-day match India plays. It is also backed by his actions, as he has not missed a single home Test series. (More Cricket News)

Until now, that is.

Kohli will reportedly miss the entirety of the India vs England Test series currently underway, with the third match coming up next in Rajkot. He had already made himself unavailable for the first two Tests owing to personal reasons, and has now informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the senior national selection committee that he is withdrawing from the remaining three Tests too, according to an Indian Express report.

ALSO READ: I Shared False Info On Virat: AB De Villiers

If that happens, this will be the first home Test series that the batting maestro will miss. And a five-match one at that.

Advertisement

Earlier, BCCI had released a strongly-worded statement beseeching the media and fans to respect Kohli's privacy. "The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," the board's statement read.

Adding that Kohli had spoken to captain Rohit Sharma and the team management, selectors beforehand, the BCCI had said that it respects his decision and named Rajat Patidar as his replacement. The 30-year-old right-hander made 32 and 9 in what was his debut Test in Visakhapatnam, as India won the match by 106 runs to level the series 1-1.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement