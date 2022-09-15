Virat Kohli To Be India's Gamechanger At T20 World Cup 2022, Feels S. Sreesanth

Virat Kohli's return to form in the Asia Cup 2022 has been a big relief for the Indian cricket team and former speedster S Sreesanth believes that the ex-captain would be the gamechanger for the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup Down Under. (More Cricket News)

Kohli had been under the scanner for the lack of runs before the Asia Cup 2022 but the 33-year-old silenced his critics with maiden T20I century at the continental showpiece against Afghanistan. It was his 71st in international cricket – first since November, 2019.

“I think it’s Virat Kohli,” Sreesanth said on the sidelines of a pre-tournament press conference of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at a city hotel on Thursday. “I think the way he is performing; Virat is back in form.

Although India failed to make the Asia Cup 2022 final, Virat Kohli contributed with 276 runs from five games. His scores in the Asia Cup 2022 read 35, 59 not out, 60, 0 and 122 not out. India finished third at Super Four stage losing two and winning one game.

“In Australian conditions, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be the Indian players to watch out for,” added the former pacer, who played a crucial role in India’s inaugural T20 World Cup title-winning campaign in South Africa in 2007.

The star batter has a notable record in Australia in T20Is. In 11 matches he played Down Under, the right-hander so far accumulated 451 runs at a strike rate of 144.55 and an average of 64.42 that included five fifties. His highest score was 90 not out against Australia in 2016.

However, Sreesanth played neutral when asked on Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from India’s 15-member squad for the mega showpiece. Shami has been kept as a stand-by along with Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer.

“I can’t say about the selection. Whoever are the best at the given moment have been selected. The same thing happened with us in 2007 (T20 World Cup). There were lots of talks regarding the team that time but we went there and won the title,” added Sreesanth.

India are have put in Group 2 along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifying teams. India start their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.