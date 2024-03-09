United World Wrestling Supports WFI, Says It Won't Accept Entries For Competitions From Any Other Entity

The court ruling came while responding to a plea from elite wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who contended that WFI can't conduct trials since it remains suspended by the Sports Ministry.

However, United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic told WFI President Sanjay Singh that only UWW-affiliated WFI can send entries.

UWW had recently lifted WFI's suspension after it validated the elections conducted by it.