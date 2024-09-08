Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic, right, celebrates with Florian Wirtz after scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Germany's Jamal Musiala reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Germany's Florian Wirtz, left, celebrates with Jamal Musiala after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Germany's Florian Wirtz, centre, scores his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, centre, makes a save over Hungary's Barnabas Varga during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Germany's Jonathan Tah, right, kicks the ball as Hungary's Barnabas Varga tries to stop him during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Hungary's Roland Sallai, right, kicks the ball as Germany's Joshua Kimmich tries to stop him during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Germany's Kai Havertz, above, fights for the ball with Hungary's Milos Kerkez during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.