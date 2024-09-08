Sports

GER Vs HUN: Musiala Steals The Show In Munich - In Pics

After a disappointing outcome in the UEFA Euros 2024, Germany put on a five-star show against a Hungarian side, who still possessed star players in the team. Led by Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, the Germans ran riot as they scored five goals against a hapless Hungary.

UEFA Nations League: Germany Vs Hungary Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

1/9
UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Germany
UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Germany Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic, right, celebrates with Florian Wirtz after scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

2/9
UEFA Nations League soccer match
UEFA Nation's League soccer match Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Germany's Jamal Musiala reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

3/9
UEFA Nations League
UEFA Nation's League Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Germany's Florian Wirtz, left, celebrates with Jamal Musiala after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

4/9
Germanys Jamal Musiala
Germany's Jamal Musiala Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

5/9
UEFA Nations League 2024: Germany Vs Hungary
UEFA Nations League 2024: Germany Vs Hungary Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Germany's Florian Wirtz, centre, scores his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

6/9
UEFA Nations League 2024: Hungary vs Germany
UEFA Nations League 2024: Hungary vs Germany Photo: AP/Michael Probst)

Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, centre, makes a save over Hungary's Barnabas Varga during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

7/9
Germanys Jonathan Tah
Germany's Jonathan Tah Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Germany's Jonathan Tah, right, kicks the ball as Hungary's Barnabas Varga tries to stop him during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

8/9
Hungarys Roland Sallai
Hungary's Roland Sallai Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Hungary's Roland Sallai, right, kicks the ball as Germany's Joshua Kimmich tries to stop him during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

9/9
Germanys Kai Havertz
Germany's Kai Havertz Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Germany's Kai Havertz, above, fights for the ball with Hungary's Milos Kerkez during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

