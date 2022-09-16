Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Trevor Bayliss Replaces Anil Kumble As Punjab Kings Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2023  

Trevor Bayliss has coached England men's cricket team to 2019 World Cup triumph at home.

Trevor Bayliss was Kolkata Knight Riders coach when they won IPL in 2012 and 2014.
Trevor Bayliss was Kolkata Knight Riders coach when they won IPL in 2012 and 2014. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 2:25 pm

England’s 2019 World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss has been appointed as the head coach of Punjab Kings, replacing former India great Anil Kumble, the Indian Premier League franchise announced on Friday. (More Cricket News)

 “I’m honoured to be given the Head Coach’s role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware,” Bayliss said in a press statement.

Apart from winning the World Cup, Bayliss has won two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014, and a Big Bash triumph with Sydney Sixers.

Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons. Under Kumble's mentorship, Punjab Kings had failed to progress to the IPL play-offs for three consecutive times.  

Sports Cricket Trevor Bayliss Anil Kumble Punjab Kings Indian Premier League
