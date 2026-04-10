Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat, NBA 2026: Ingram’s Season-High 38 Ignites Raptors' Playoff Push - In Pics

Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) scores as Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis (25) and Norman Powell (24) look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

1/9 Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram, right, protects the ball from Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP





2/9 Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, left, and Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson, front right, battle for the ball during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP





3/9 Toronto Raptors' Immanuel Quickley, right, battles for the ball with Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell (45) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP





4/9 Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) tries to dunk over Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware (7) unsuccessfully during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP





5/9 Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) protects the ball from Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP





6/9 Toronto Raptors' Immanuel Quickley (5) drives past Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the first period of an NBA game. | Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP





7/9 Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (left) is fouled by Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9) during the first period of an NBA game. | Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP





8/9 Toronto Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles (left) drives past Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9) during the first period of an NBA game. | Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP





9/9 Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell (45) drives at Toronto Raptors' Ja'kobe Walter (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP





