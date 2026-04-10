Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat, NBA 2026: Ingram’s Season-High 38 Ignites Raptors' Playoff Push - In Pics

Brandon Ingram erupted for a season-high 38 points as the Toronto Raptors moved a step closer to their first playoff berth since 2022 by defeating the Miami Heat 128-114. Backed by a raucous home crowd, the Raptors outscored Miami 24-6 in a critical late-second-quarter run to take control of the game. RJ Barrett chipped in with 22 points, helping Toronto leapfrog Atlanta into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. For the Heat, Bam Adebayo posted 24 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to stop a surging Raptors team that has now swept the season series against Miami. See best photos from the match.

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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) scores as Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis (25) and Norman Powell (24) look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram, right, protects the ball from Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, left, and Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson, front right, battle for the ball during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors' Immanuel Quickley, right, battles for the ball with Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell (45) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) tries to dunk over Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware (7) unsuccessfully during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) protects the ball from Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors' Immanuel Quickley (5) drives past Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the first period of an NBA game. | Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (left) is fouled by Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9) during the first period of an NBA game. | Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles (left) drives past Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9) during the first period of an NBA game. | Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP
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Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat nba game-Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell (45) drives at Toronto Raptors' Ja'kobe Walter (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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