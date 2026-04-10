Toronto Raptors Vs Miami Heat, NBA 2026: Ingram’s Season-High 38 Ignites Raptors' Playoff Push - In Pics
Brandon Ingram erupted for a season-high 38 points as the Toronto Raptors moved a step closer to their first playoff berth since 2022 by defeating the Miami Heat 128-114. Backed by a raucous home crowd, the Raptors outscored Miami 24-6 in a critical late-second-quarter run to take control of the game. RJ Barrett chipped in with 22 points, helping Toronto leapfrog Atlanta into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. For the Heat, Bam Adebayo posted 24 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to stop a surging Raptors team that has now swept the season series against Miami. See best photos from the match.
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