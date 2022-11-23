Thee Young Indian Grandmasters To Play In Tata Steel Masters

Three young Indian Grandmasters will be battling it out against the best chess players including world No.1 Magnus Carlsen and No.2 Ding Liren in the Tata Steel Masters tournament here in January, 2023. (More Sports News)

The impressive trio of 19-year old Arjun Erigaisi, 17-year old R Praggnanandhaa and 16-year old D Gukesh will be part of the strong 14-player field for the tournament to be held from January 13 to 29 which was announced on Tuesday.

All the three Indians have been in good form through the years and have registered awins over Carlsen in different events. Erigaisi, who won the Challengers section at the Tata Steel tournament earlier this year, gained an entry into the Masters category with his superb performance. Anish Giri and Jorden van Foreest will be the host nation's representatives.

The line-up: Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren, Fabiano Caruana (USA), Anish Giri, Wesley So (USA), Richard Rapport (Romania), Levon Aronian (USA), Jan-Krzystzof Duda (Poland), D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa (all India), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Vincent Keymer (Germany), Jorden van Foreest