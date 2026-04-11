The Masters, Round 2: Rory McIlroy Sets Augusta National Record With Six-Shot Lead

Rory McIlroy produced a scintillating display on Day 2 of the Masters, backing up his first-round 67 with a a 7-under 65 to leave everyone wondering if they were playing for second. McIlroy's fourth straight birdie to close out the best round of the week gave him a six-shot advantage, setting the Masters record for largest 36-hole lead. “I knew I had some chances coming in when I was standing on the 12th tee, but I didn’t think I’d birdie six of the last seven,” he said. “It just shows what you can do around here.”

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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood, of England, waves after his putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Jason Day
Jason Day, of Australia, lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks to green on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele hits from the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele hits from the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
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Masters golf tournament 2026 second round-Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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