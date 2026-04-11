The Masters, Round 2: Rory McIlroy Sets Augusta National Record With Six-Shot Lead

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

1/10 Shane Lowry, of Ireland, hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip





2/10 Tommy Fleetwood, of England, waves after his putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert





3/10 Jason Day, of Australia, lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





4/10 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum





5/10 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks to green on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip





6/10 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip





7/10 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





8/10 Xander Schauffele hits from the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay





9/10 Xander Schauffele hits from the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert





10/10 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip





