The Masters, Round 2: Rory McIlroy Sets Augusta National Record With Six-Shot Lead
Rory McIlroy produced a scintillating display on Day 2 of the Masters, backing up his first-round 67 with a a 7-under 65 to leave everyone wondering if they were playing for second. McIlroy's fourth straight birdie to close out the best round of the week gave him a six-shot advantage, setting the Masters record for largest 36-hole lead. “I knew I had some chances coming in when I was standing on the 12th tee, but I didn’t think I’d birdie six of the last seven,” he said. “It just shows what you can do around here.”
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