Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Thailand Para Badminton: Paralympic Champion Pramod Bhagat Reaches Men’s Singles, Doubles Finals

In the men’s singles final, Pramod Bhagat faces England's Daniel Bethell for gold. Pramod will then pair up with Sukant Kadam against Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in doubles final.

Pramod Bhagat in action during his men's doubles semifinal at Thailand Para Badminton.
Pramod Bhagat in action during his men's doubles semifinal at Thailand Para Badminton. Special Arrangment

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 9:43 am

Indian para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and his compatriot Sukant Kadam reached the finals of the men's singles and doubles SL 3 - SL 4 events respectively at the Thailand Badminton International tournament on Friday. (More Badminton News)

World No. 1 Pramod sealed his place for the summit clash after defeating fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh 21-12, 21-18 in a match that lasted 37 minutes. Pramod will lock horns with England's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash.

The 33-year-old shuttler has already beaten the Briton at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, when he clinched India's first para badminton gold medal at the showpiece event. Meanwhile, World No. 4 Sukant also secured his final spot after humbling Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom in straight sets.

Sukant won 21-10, 21-16, a result that saw him wrapping up the game in just 23 minutes. He will now take on France's Lucas Mazur in the final. In the doubles event, both Pramod and Sukant reached the final as well after downing countrymen Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the semifinal in straight sets.

Related stories

Fazza Dubai Para Badminton 2022: Pramod Bhagat, Four Other Indians Enter Semifinals

Bahrain Para Badminton International 2022: Pramod Bhagat Bags Two Gold As India Set For Rich Medal Haul

Spanish Para Badminton: Manasi Joshi, Pramod Bhagat Shine As India Sign Off With 21 Medals

Pramod and Sukant won the clash 21-10, 14-21, 21-14 and will now take on the Indonesian duo of Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in the final. However, the duo of Pramod and Manisha Ramadass went down in their mixed doubles semifinals to the French pair of Mazur and Faustine Noel.

Tags

Sports Thailand Para Badminton Tournament Para Badminton Para Sports Badminton Pramod Bhagat Sukant Kadam Daniel Bethell
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read