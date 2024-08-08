World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth

Iga Swiatek is sure of her place at the WTA Finals after it was announced the world number one had qualified for season's grand finale. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The season-ending tournament will take place in the Saudi Arabian city of Riyadh for the first time, and will be held in November.
Swiatek, who won bronze at the Paris Olympics last week, has become the first player to secure her place at the Finals.
The 23-year-old has scooped five titles in 2024, including the French Open, which she has won four times.
“It's a great feeling to qualify for the WTA Finals for the fourth year in a row," said Swiatek, the reigning WTA Finals champion.
"I hope that the performances of the eight best players of the season will give a lot of joy to the fans all over the world."
Swiatek will become the youngest player to appear at the WTA Finals for four consecutive years since Victoria Azarenka (2009-2012).
After been knocked out early on in 2021, Swiatek reached the semi-finals in Fort Worth in 2022 before triumphing in Cancun last year.