Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'

World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the upcoming China Open due to personal reasons. (More Tennis News)
Swiatek won her sixth WTA 1000 title on her tournament debut in Beijing last year, only dropping one set in the competition and beating Liudmila Samsonova in the final.
She fell to Jessica Pegula at the quarter-final stage of the US Open last time out, and she will surrender her China Open crown after being forced to back out of the competition.
"Due to personal matters, I'm forced to withdraw from the China Open in Beijing," Swiatek announced on Friday.
"I'm very sorry as I had an amazing time playing and winning this tournament last year and was really looking forward to being back there.
"I know that the fans will experience great tennis there and I'm sorry I won’t be a part of it this time."
The women's singles tournament in China begins next Friday, with the final to be held on October 6.