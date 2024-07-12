Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics

Barbora Krejcikova progressed to her first Wimbledon final after clinching a comeback victory over Elena Rybakina on Centre Court on Thursday, July 11. She defeated Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to set up a final clash with Jasmine Paolini on Saturday, July 13.