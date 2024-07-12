Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic reacts after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova, left, of the Czech Republic is congratulated by Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan following their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova, top, of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.