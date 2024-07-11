Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics

Elena Rybakina beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Centre Court to reach the semi-finals of the grass-court Grand Slam. With the attacking serve, despite managing just 51% first serves, she landed seven aces and powered through to the next stage of the competition.