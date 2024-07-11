Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics

Elena Rybakina beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Centre Court to reach the semi-finals of the grass-court Grand Slam. With the attacking serve, despite managing just 51% first serves, she landed seven aces and powered through to the next stage of the competition.

Wimbledon Tennis 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan waves after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine waves the crowd
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine waves the crowd | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine waves as she leaves Centre Court following her loss to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Elena Rybakina is congratulated by Elina Svitolina
Elena Rybakina is congratulated by Elina Svitolina | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan is congratulated by Elina Svitolina of Ukraine following their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Elena Rybakina serves to Elina Svitolina
Elena Rybakina serves to Elina Svitolina | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Elena Rybakina plays a forehand return to Elina Svitolina
Elena Rybakina plays a forehand return to Elina Svitolina | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand return to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Elina Svitolina returns the ball to Elena Rybakina
Elina Svitolina returns the ball to Elena Rybakina | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

George Russell
George Russell | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

George Russell on Centre Court ahead of the quarterfinal match Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Keira Knightley and Mark Woodforde
Keira Knightley and Mark Woodforde | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Keira Knightley and Mark Woodforde react on Centre Court ahead of the quarterfinal match Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Feargal Sharkey
Feargal Sharkey | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Feargal Sharkey waits on Centre Court ahead of the quarterfinal match between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

William Hague and his wife Ffion
William Hague and his wife Ffion | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

William Hague and his wife Ffion on Centre Court for the Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

