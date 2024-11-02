Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch

The second semi-final of the 2024 Paris Masters promises an exciting matchup as 15th-seeded home favorite Ugo Humbert takes on Karen Khachanov on Saturday, November 2 at the AccorHotels Arena, Centre Court. (More Tennis News)
The Frenchman has enjoyed a solid 2024 season, boasting a 38-23 win-loss record. He claimed two titles, including a standout victory at the Dubai Tennis Championships, and reached a career-high ranking in April.
A major highlight of his tournament run was defeating world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16.
On the flip side, Karen Khachanov is riding a wave of impressive performances on tour. The Russian player reached consecutive finals in the past two weeks at the Almaty Open and the Vienna Open, clinching the title in Almaty.
His season record stands at 37-21, and he also captured a title earlier this year at the Qatar Open.
The 2018 Paris Masters champion kicked off his campaign this year with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(6) victory over Christopher O'Connell in the first round. He followed up with another close win against local favorite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, rallying 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-4.
In the next round, he edged past Alexei Popyrin 7-6(5), 6-4, before delivering a commanding 6-2, 6-3 performance against eighth-seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.
The 2018 Paris Masters champion kicked off his campaign this year with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(6) victory over Christopher O'Connell in the first round.
He followed up with another close win against local favorite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, rallying 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-4. In the next round, he edged past Alexei Popyrin 7-6(5), 6-4, before delivering a commanding 6-2, 6-3 performance against eighth-seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.
Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov: Head-To-Head
Khachanov leads the head-to-head 1-0, having defeated the Frenchman in their only previous meeting at the 2021 Olympics. In that intense quarterfinal clash, the Russian emerged victorious with a 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 win.
Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov, Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: Live Streaming
When to watch Ugo Humbert vs Karen Khachanov, Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final match?
The Paris Masters 2024 semi-final between Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov is set for Saturday, November 2 at 9 PM IST.
Where to watch Ugo Humbert vs Karen Khachanov, Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final match?
The Ugo Humbert vs Karen Khachanov, Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.