Tennis

Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch

Get the live streaming details, head-to-head stats, and a brief tournament recap for the Ugo Humbert vs Karen Khachanov semi-final at the ATP Paris Masters 2024 right here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ugo-Humbert
Ugo Humbert celebrates after winning against Carlos Alcaraz
info_icon

The second semi-final of the 2024 Paris Masters promises an exciting matchup as 15th-seeded home favorite Ugo Humbert takes on Karen Khachanov on Saturday, November 2 at the AccorHotels Arena, Centre Court. (More Tennis News)

The Frenchman has enjoyed a solid 2024 season, boasting a 38-23 win-loss record. He claimed two titles, including a standout victory at the Dubai Tennis Championships, and reached a career-high ranking in April.

A major highlight of his tournament run was defeating world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16.

On the flip side, Karen Khachanov is riding a wave of impressive performances on tour. The Russian player reached consecutive finals in the past two weeks at the Almaty Open and the Vienna Open, clinching the title in Almaty.

His season record stands at 37-21, and he also captured a title earlier this year at the Qatar Open.

The 2018 Paris Masters champion kicked off his campaign this year with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(6) victory over Christopher O'Connell in the first round. He followed up with another close win against local favorite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, rallying 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev at Paris Masters 2024. - X | @RolexPMasters
Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the next round, he edged past Alexei Popyrin 7-6(5), 6-4, before delivering a commanding 6-2, 6-3 performance against eighth-seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.

The 2018 Paris Masters champion kicked off his campaign this year with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(6) victory over Christopher O'Connell in the first round.

He followed up with another close win against local favorite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, rallying 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-4. In the next round, he edged past Alexei Popyrin 7-6(5), 6-4, before delivering a commanding 6-2, 6-3 performance against eighth-seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.

Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov: Head-To-Head

Khachanov leads the head-to-head 1-0, having defeated the Frenchman in their only previous meeting at the 2021 Olympics. In that intense quarterfinal clash, the Russian emerged victorious with a 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 win.

Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov, Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: Live Streaming

When to watch Ugo Humbert vs Karen Khachanov, Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final match?

The Paris Masters 2024 semi-final between Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov is set for Saturday, November 2 at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch Ugo Humbert vs Karen Khachanov, Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final match?

The Ugo Humbert vs Karen Khachanov, Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Akash Deep Continues Southpaw Supremacy; Cleans Up Tom Latham With A Beauty | Watch
  2. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Young, Mitchell Lead Visitors Fightback | IND - 263; NZ - 235 & 72/3
  3. Lanka T10 Super League Announces Six Franchise Teams For Inaugural Edition
  4. Hong Kong Sixes: Stuart Binny Helps India Almost Chase 32 Runs In Last Over Against UAE | Watch
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ricky Ponting And Ian Healy Back Nathan McSweeney For Vacant Opening Spot
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG To Not Be Fined By AFC Over Champions League 2 Withdrawal
  2. Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Defending Champions Dominant Yet Held To Goalless Draw
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
  4. Luton Town 1-1 West Brom, Championship: Morris Confident Of Returning To 'Ruthless Form' After Draw
  5. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Two Militants Killed In Anantnag; 4 Personnel Injured In Srinagar Gunfight; Search Op Underway In Bandipora
  2. PM Modi Vs Congress Chief Kharge Erupts | All About The Political Controversy
  3. Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why
  4. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  5. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
World News
  1. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  2. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
  3. Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System To Solve The '2024 Problem'
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  5. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival