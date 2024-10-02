Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match

Indian ace Sumit Nagal will take on China’s Wu Yibing in the Round of 128 of the ATP Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, October 2. (More Tennis News)
Nagal has had a few rough outings recently, losing to Pavel Kotov in the qualifiers of the China Open, and had bowed out of the first round in the 2024 US Open against Tallon Griekspoor.
Nagal’s entry also makes him just the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman to make the Shanghai Masters main draw.
It also marks his third ATP 1000 event for the year, after competing at Indian Wells and Monte Carlo earlier in the year.
Live streaming details of Shanghai Masters 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing Round of 128 Match:
When is the Shanghai Masters 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing Round of 128 Match?
The Shanghai Masters 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Round of 128 Match is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2. The match is expected to start at 10:00 am IST. (subject to change)
Where can you watch the Shanghai Masters 2024, Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing Round of 128 Match?
The 2024 Shanghai Masters will be available to stream on Tennis TV in select areas. In India, Sony Network has the rights to broadcast the Shanghai Masters.
The live streaming of the 2024 Shanghai Masters will be available on SonyLIV application while on TV Sony Sports Network will showcase the Shanghai Masters.