Sumit Nagal Vs Luciano Darderi, ATP 125 Perugia Challenger Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continues to impress on the court after producing a splendid form by entering the final of the ongoing Perugia Challenger on Friday. (More Tennis News)
Nagal, who is seeded sixth in the tournament, overcame the challenge of Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles, a former world no. 37, 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 6-2 to advance to the final.
Nagal will take on Italy's Luciano Darderi in the final.
Earlier, Nagal had defeated the unseeded Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in the quarterfinal, winning in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.
In the semis, Nagal defeated Zapata Miralles 7-6(2),1-6, 6-2 for his ninth win in 11 days this season.
After winning the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany, the 26-year-old has now advanced to the final at the Perugia Challenger.
Nagal is currently ranked 77th in the world and will be a key player for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.
What time will Sumit Nagal vs Luciano Darderi, ATP 125 Perugia Challenger Final match start?
The ATP 125 Perugia Challenger Final match between Sumit Nagal and Luciano Darderi will start at 10pm IST.
When is the Sumit Nagal vs Luciano Darderi, ATP 125 Perugia Challenger Final match?
The ATP 125 Perugia Challenger Final match between Sumit Nagal and Luciano Darderi is on June 16, Sunday.
When and where to watch the ATP 125 Perugia Challenger 2024 live in India?
The ATP 125 Perugia Challenger 2024 tennis tournament will unfortunately be unavailable live in India
Where will the ATP 125 Perugia Challenger 2024 tennis tournament live streamed in India?
Tennis fans in India can live stream the ATP 125 Perugia Challenger 2024 2024 tennis tournament on the Tennis Tv app and website.