Is Rafael Nadal Playing French Open 2024? Record Roland Garros Winner Shares Massive Update

Rafael Nadal is unsure as to whether he will be fit enough to feature at the French Open. (More Tennis News)
The 37-year-old is set to make his farewell appearance at the Madrid Open this week, with his campaign starting against American teenager Darwin Blanch on Thursday.
Nadal, now ranked 512 in the world, has played just five Tour-level matches this year, as he makes his comeback from yet another injury lay-off.
And the 14-time Roland Garros champion acknowledged on Wednesday that he would be unlikely to play at the French Open should it be taking place this week.
"If I was in Paris today, I wouldn't go out to play," he said.
"I don't think I'll be able to play at 100 per cent, but it's important to be able to play for the last time in Madrid.
"It means a lot to me to play on this court where I've had some great moments."
Thankfully for Nadal, the French Open does not take place until late May, giving him time to get fit.
"If I arrive in Paris the way I feel today, I will not play," he said.
"I will play Roland Garros if I feel competitive. If I can play, I play. If I can't play, I can't. It won't be the end of the world or the end of my career. I still have goals after Roland Garros, like the Olympics.
"Few weeks [ago], I didn't know if I would be able to play again on the professional tour. It's not perfect but at least I am playing and I can enjoy again, especially in the tournaments that are so emotional for me.
"I'm able to enjoy the fun that I can say, probably, goodbye on court. Without trying to confuse anyone, I don't know what's going to happen in the next three weeks.
"I'm going to do the things I have to do to be able to play in Paris. And if I can, I can and if I can't, I can't. I'm going to Paris if I feel like I'm good enough. I'm going to Paris if I feel capable enough to compete."
Nadal played three times in Brisbane in January, losing to qualifier Jordan Thompson and subsequently missing the Australian Open.
He featured twice in Barcelona earlier in April, losing to Alex De Minaur in the round of 32.
Nadal has won five titles in Madrid, though, and the tournament holds a special place for him, as he underlined his determination to compete.
He added: "Some moments I find myself enjoying being on court, playing against the best players again and I feel myself, more or less competitive, and other moments I feel limitations and it’s difficult.
"The goal is to be on court, enjoy it as long as possible. I mean, that's the thing, enjoy the fact that I will be able to compete one more time on the professional tour and here at home in Madrid, a place that gives me everything in terms of support.
"I am here giving myself a chance. If at some moment my situation improves, if I am able to find better feelings in my body, I need to be ready."